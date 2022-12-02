SUBARU OUTBACK SETS BEST MONTH EVER

Best month ever for Outback; 78 per cent increase over last November

Monthly sales increased 13.8 per cent over November 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) is thrilled to report that the Outback saw its best month ever, retailing 1,424 units. This translated to a 4.6 per cent increase over its previous record month of April 2022 and a 78 per cent increase over November 2021. Overall, November 2022 saw SCI retail 3,881 units for an increase of 13.8 per cent over the same month last year.

The 2023 Outback is a recent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ winner, achieving a TSP or higher for its 15th consecutive year. The 2023 model year brought with it a refresh, consisting of new looks, trim levels, and in-vehicle technology.

The Subaru Forester, Legacy, and WRX each had their monthly sales surpass the same month last year. November 2022 also marked the first month that the all-new global electric SUV, Solterra, has been available for purchase.

"We have worked hard in November, remaining dedicated to providing our valued customers with a first-class experience," said SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "With the arrival of our 2023 models, especially the refreshed Outback and all-new Solterra, our award-winning products deliver the quality, safety and performance Canadians want and need."

