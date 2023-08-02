Subaru retails 5,133 units in July

Best month ever for the Outback

Year-to-date sales are 20.1 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) is celebrating a best-month-ever for Outback, as it retailed 1,829 units in July. When compared to the same time last year, the Outback sold 1,464 units or 401.1 per cent more than July 2022. This comes after the Outback recently set a previous best-month-ever in June 2023.

July saw 5,133 units sold across the entire lineup, a 63.3 per cent increase over the same time last year and marked a positive start to the third quarter of the year. Year to date, SCI has sold 30,027 vehicles. This figure represents a 5,017 unit or 20.1 per cent increase in the same period last year.

The Outback wasn't the only well-performer of the month, with BRZ, Crosstrek, Impreza, and Legacy all performing better than July 2022.

"It's been a banner summer for SCI so far," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We look to finish off the season strong and take this sales momentum into the fall and winter, where our products shine in the Canadian climate providing unparalleled safety and capability."

July 2023 5,133 Month's actual 3,143 Previous year (same month) 1,990 Difference 63.3 % MTD sales vs. STLY 30,027 2023 YTD 25,010 2022 YTD 5,017 Difference 20.1 % YTD sales vs. STLY 5,133 Q3 2023 3,143 Q3 2022 1,990 Difference 63.3 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]