SOLTERRA

The e-Subaru Global platform, which has been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, enables to roll out various types of EVs efficiently by combining multiple modules and components, such as the front, center and rear of a vehicle. While the two companies have brought together their knowledge to create a completely new platform, Subaru aims to realize superior passive safety and vehicle stability, which Subaru has always been pursuing, also in this BEV dedicated platform.

Not only the platform, the SUV "SOLTERRA" has also been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, and wide range of collaboration includes product planning, design and performance evaluation. In this development, the two companies combine their respective strengths, such as Subaru's long-accumulated all-wheel-drive technology and Toyota's outstanding vehicle electrification technology, to create a new SUV with attributes that only an all- electric vehicle can offer.

The name "SOLTERRA" was created by joining the word "SOL" and "TERRA", the Latin words for the "Sun" and the "Earth" respectively. Subaru gave this name to the EV to appreciate mother nature and further advance the form of coexistence with it, together with our customers, and to represent our commitment to deliver traditional Subaru SUV's go-anywhere capabilities in an all-electric vehicle.

"SOLTERRA" will be joining the line of SUBARU SUVs, ASCENT, OUTBACK, FORESTER and CROSSTREK and go on sale by the middle of 2022 in the markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

