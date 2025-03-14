Forester achieves best month ever

Subaru retails 5,499 units in February

Solterra and Crosstrek have best-ever February

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI), finished February with a best-ever month for the Forester, as it retailed 1,721 units. This figure beat out the previous best for the nameplate set in October 2018 with 1,688 units sold that month. February sales finished at 5,499 units.

The all-new 2025 Forester continues to impress, with a redesigned interior featuring better ergonomics, improved technology, and advanced safety features. Outside the model has been revamped with more muscular attributes and modernized styling. An IIHS Top Safety Pick, the Forester remains the ultimate family SUV.

The Crosstrek saw its best February ever with 2,242 units sold while the Solterra also enjoyed its best-ever February with 285 units sold. To-date, Solterra sales are up 279.9 per cent over the same time last year with 680 units sold so far in 2025.

"The Forester proposes a safe, dependable, and capable option for Canadian families," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "We are humbled that so many have chosen our cars to be their trusted partner in life's adventures."





February 2025 5,499 Month's actual 5,602 Previous year (same month) -103 Difference -1.8 % MTD sales vs. STLY 10,788 2025 YTD 11,277 2024 YTD -489 Difference -4.3 % YTD sales vs. STLY 10,788 Q1 2025 11,277 Q1 2024 -489 Difference -4.3 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]