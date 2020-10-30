MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is delighted to announce that Car Guide has announced the Subaru Crosstrek and Outback as winners of its 2021 Best Buy Awards. The 2021 Crosstrek brings home the prize for Subcompact SUV, while the Outback takes top honours in the mid-size SUV category.

The Car Guide offers news, reviews and exclusive videos, as well as important details concerning new and used vehicles. Many consumers regard the Car Guide as the benchmark of excellence for the Canadian automotive landscape.

In their comments on this year's Crosstrek, the Car Guide panel noted the 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine, which is new to the Outdoor and Limited trims.

"The Crosstrek stood out with good handling, competent all-wheel drive and a robust lineup," said Car Guide (Guide de l'Auto 2021). "The addition of an Outdoor version and a more powerful engine for 2021 also worked in its favour."

The 2021 Subaru Outback was also recognized with a Best Buy award in the mid-size SUV category. Judges praised this SUV alternative for its car-like handling and capability.

"In a world of SUVs, the Outback brings a breath of fresh air thanks to a handling approach that resembles that of a car, and this without compromising the cargo space and winter capacities," said Car Guide (Guide de l'Auto 2021).

"We build our vehicles for Canadian roads and Canadian conditions," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "It makes us very proud that distinguished journalists recognize our award-winning lineup and recommend to consumers as a Best Buy."

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

