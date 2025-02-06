Powered by a standard 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine, advanced dual-function X-MODE, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive, all-terrain tires, upgraded suspension, and enhanced cooling, the new Subaru Forester Wilderness is ready for adventure-seekers when the pavement ends.

In addition to mechanical upgrades, the new 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness features the latest version of Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, a tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia system with integrated center information display, and a newly available 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Performance and Capability

Thanks to longer coil springs and shock absorbers, the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness features increased ground clearance. The suspension has also been tuned for improved stability and comfort on- and off-road. Like the new, sixth-generation Subaru Forester, the new Forester Wilderness uses a revised 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine that makes 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque available at a lower RPM for responsiveness.

The 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness uses a revised Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with a shorter final drive ratio for better off-road capability paired with advanced Dual-function X-MODE with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes for added confidence. A revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, shared with the new Forester, offers faster centre differential lockup and reduced wheelspin when off-roading, and incorporates steering angle data for better stability at turn-in and cornering on higher-speed roads.

Larger, all-terrain Yokohama Geolandar tires are mounted on Wilderness-exclusive 17-inch anthracite wheels for better performance on muddy or gravel roads. An enhanced transmission cooler offers up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity on the new 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness, and a rear differential temperature sensor offers more confidence on the trails.

The 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness also offers improved approach, departure, and breakover angles, compared to the rest of the sixth-generation Forester lineup. The approach angle has been extended to 23.5 degrees compared to 19 degrees, ramp breakover improves up to 21 degrees compared to 19.6 degrees, and the departure angle edges up to 25.5 degrees compared to 24.6 degrees.

Exclusive Features

To visually communicate the enhanced performance of the new 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness, the SUV adds signature styling elements and performance upgrades inside and out. The Forester Wilderness includes standard roof rails with a 363-kilogram static load capacity rating (80-kilogram dynamic), LED hexagonal fog lights, underbody protection, and expanded anodized copper-finish exterior accents, including front and rear bumper tow hook covers.

Inside, the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness is equipped with soft-touch all-weather upholstery. Anodized copper-finish interior accents are exclusive to the Forester Wilderness trim and, for the first time, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with Wilderness-exclusive graphics and navigation is standard.

Convenience and Safety

The Subaru Global Platform underpinning the new 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness has been enhanced with 10 per cent stiffer torsional rigidity thanks to a new full inner frame construction with stronger welding techniques and additional structural adhesive (from approximately 8 metres to 27 metres) for better rigidity. The updates deliver improved dynamic performance and a smoother ride and quieter cabin.

Inside, the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness offers standard 60/40-split folding rear seats that open up to 1,957 litres of useable cargo space. With the rear seats upright, the Forester Wilderness comfortably seats up to five people with one metre of rear seat legroom.

The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is standard in the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rearview camera, SiriusXM Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (trial subscriptions), and over-the-air updates.

Pricing and detailed specifications will be available closer to product launch in fall 2025.

