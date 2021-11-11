The Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Awards acknowledge vehicles that retain the highest percentage of their original MSRP after four years. This is extremely valuable information for consumers, given that depreciation is the single largest expense of vehicle ownership. For November 2021, the awards program analyzed model year 2018 cars, trucks, and SUVs in 19 categories.

"Our strategic planning always includes providing long-lasting value to our customers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "Awards like these give us confidence that our goals are being achieved."

With a refresh and the addition of the new Outdoor trim level, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Small Utility in Canada for 2021 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) as well as TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

About Canadian Black Book

For 60 years, Canadian Black Book has been the trusted and unbiased Canadian automotive industry source for vehicle values. Today the company has grown into a leading data provider of vehicle valuations, residual value forecast solutions and VIN decoding. Canadian Black Book tools and information are considered 'The Authority' for vehicle values not only by car dealers and manufacturers but also the leasing, finance, insurance and wholesale sectors. In 2020 Canadian Black Book is bringing to market its Enhance Vehicle Matching (EVM) solution, which will allow the industry to more consistently decode 17-digit VINs down to a specific trim package allowing a more precise vehicle valuation.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

