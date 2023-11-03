Subaru retails 4,796 units in October

Best month ever for the Crosstrek

Best October ever for BRZ

Year-to-date sales are 22.0 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) is thrilled to see the Crosstrek record its best month ever, selling 2,984 units in October alone. The Crosstrek has long been a favourite amongst Canadians due to its right size and ready-for-adventure attitude.

For October, SCI retailed 4,796 units, marking a 19.8 per cent or 792 unit increase over October 2022. While carried heavily by Crosstrek, this month's sales were also well supported by the BRZ, marking its best October ever.

Being all-new for 2024, the Crosstrek continues to win over buyers with refined comfort, bold new design and tons of standard features. Recently introduced, the Crosstrek Wilderness now joins the lineup as the most rugged and adventure-ready Crosstrek ever built.

The BRZ continues to provide driving thrills, with a low centre of gravity, rear-wheel-drive layout and a 228-hp Subaru BOXER engine. The BRZ sold 92 units for its best October of all time.

To date, Subaru Canada has sold 44,663 units in 2023, a 22.0 per cent increase over the same time last year. This translates to an increase of 8,049 Subaru models sold during the same period in 2022.

"Crosstrek had an exceptional October," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "It is increasingly encouraging to enter the final quarter of 2023 with strong monthly sales, getting Canadians into vehicles with class-leading safety, capability, and reliability."





October 2023 4,796 Month's actual 4,004 Previous year (same month) 792 Difference 19.8 % MTD sales vs. STLY 44,663 2023 YTD 36,614 2022 YTD 8,049 Difference 22.0 % YTD sales vs. STLY 4,796 Q4 2023 4,004 Q4 2022 792 Difference 19.8 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

