Subaru retails 4,392 units in August

Best month ever for the Solterra

Best August ever for Ascent and BRZ

Year-to-date sales are 21.1 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) retailed 4,392 units this August, marking a 28.5 per cent or 975 unit increase over August 2022. This was supported by the best month ever for Solterra and the best August ever for both Ascent and BRZ.

The all-electric Subaru Solterra recorded its best month ever with 218 units sold. The first global all-electric SUV for Subaru, the Solterra offers impressive capability and safety, characteristics that have become synonymous with what it means to be a Subaru.

The three-row family hauler Subaru Ascent recorded its best August ever with 362 units sold. The versatile Ascent continues to provide a place to grow for Canadian families, with the option to choose seven or eight-seat configurations in select trim levels for no additional cost.

The BRZ continues to provide driving thrills, retailing 131 units for its best August of all time. With a low centre of gravity, rear-wheel-drive layout and a 228-hp Subaru BOXER engine, this 2+2 coupe is the epitome of a classic sports car.

To date, Subaru Canada has sold 34,419 units in 2023, a 21.1 per cent increase over the same time last year. This translates to an increase of 5,992 Subaru models sold during the same period in 2022.

"These summer months have been good to us," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "But the end of summer is just the beginning for a Subaru, with year-round performance, capability and reliability."

August 2023 4,392 Month's actual 3,417 Previous year (same month) 975 Difference 28.5 % MTD sales vs. STLY 34,419 2023 YTD 28,427 2022 YTD 5,992 Difference 21.1 % YTD sales vs. STLY 9,525 Q3 2023 6,560 Q3 2022 2,965 Difference 45.2 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected], mailto:[email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]