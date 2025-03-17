The 紫 Murasaki Edition maintains the 228 horsepower 2.4 litre SUBARU BOXER engine providing a linear torque band and low centre of gravity. A six-speed close-ratio manual transmission is exclusive to the special edition allowing full driver control of this rear-wheel drive 2+2 coupe. Based on the tS, the 紫Murasaki Edition receives Brembo high-performance brakes with gold-painted calipers and Hitachi-Astemo front dampers improving stopping power and driving dynamics.

The 紫 Murasaki Edition receives grey interior accents on the black leather with Ultrasuede seats and door panels along with grey accent stitching throughout the cabin. A 紫 Murasaki Edition badge is also featured prominently in front of the shifter, outlining the exclusivity of this unit, limited to 100 models. Outside, complimenting the exclusive Galaxy Purple Pearl paint is a side exterior graphic kit, a low-profile spoiler finished in gloss black, and 10-spoke 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels finished in silver. To enhance performance and vehicle stiffness, an STI flexible V-bar has been added under the hood.

The 紫 Murasaki Edition is priced at $39,295 and is available this spring, limited to 100 units.

