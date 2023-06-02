Subaru retails 5,246 units in May

Best month ever for WRX

Best May ever for Ascent

Year-to-date sales exceed the same time last year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) welcomed the warm weather with people in showrooms, as May saw 5,246 units retailed throughout the month. This accounted for a 1,115 unit or 27 per cent increase over May 2022 and saw Subaru Canada's year-to-date sales climb by 814 units, marking a 4.5 per cent increase over the same time last year.

The rally-bred Subaru WRX recorded its best month ever, retailing 720 units and confidently beating out its previous record set by the previous generation in October 2021. The WRX serves as the brand's premier performance model, with Symmetrical Full-time All-wheel Drive and a 2.4 L turbocharged BOXER engine with 271 horsepower, mated to an available six-speed manual transmission or Subaru Performance Transmission.

The biggest Subaru ever recorded its best May ever with 435 units sold. With a refresh for the 2023 model year, the Ascent boasts new looks, technology, and refinements. BRZ, Crosstrek, Impreza, Legacy, and Outback all beat their May 2022 results, providing support to see the second quarter of 2023 at a 26.1 per cent increase over the same period of 2022. Crosstrek sold 2,060 units, marking a brilliant performance for the all-new, redesigned model.

"May 2023 brought significant results for Subaru Canada," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "We will keep this momentum into the summer months, as Canadians look for their perfect summer companion. Considering Subaru's safety, reliability, capability, and performance, few compare."





May 2023 5,246 Month's actual 4,131 Previous year (same month) 1,115 Difference 27.0 % MTD sales vs. STLY 19,104 2023 YTD 18,290 2022 YTD 814 Difference 4.5 % YTD sales vs. STLY 9,564 Q2 2023 7,586 Q2 2022 1,978 Difference 26.1 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

