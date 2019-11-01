Subaru Canada Sets Best Ever October Sales Record

Best month ever for Crosstrek with 1,858 units sold.

Best October ever for Crosstrek & Impreza.

Regionally, Ontario and Quebec achieved their best ever October sales with Ontario achieving its highest sales month in history.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The temperatures may be falling but Subaru sales heated up in the month of October, with the brand setting a best ever October sales record with 5,641 units sold.

The sales total, a 2.6 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, represents the best October ever for Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) as the brand's strong sales momentum continues.

"I'm very happy to see Canadians make the switch to Subaru products – a logical choice as the cold weather approaches" said SCI president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami.

It was a strong showing for our small vehicles, with the Impreza and Crosstrek both outpacing the previous October by 25.0 per cent and 43.6 per cent, respectively, while the all new Outback saw an 8.6% increase compared to last year.

Regionally, Quebec and Ontario performed well, with both posting their best ever October sales. Sales in Ontario were up 6.2 per cent compared to the same month last year and in the process set an all time monthly regional record with 2,142 units sold. Quebec posted their best ever October with a total of 1,852 units sold, and increase of 9.1 per cent over the same month last year.

After a milestone year in which the brand set its seventh annual sales record with 58,070 units sold, a strong showing in October results in year-to-date sales of 47,689.

October 2019 5,641 Month's actual 5,500 Previous year (same month) 141 Difference 2.6% MTD sales vs. STLY 47,689 2019 YTD 49,077 2018 YTD -1388 Difference -2.8% YTD sales vs. STLY 5,641 Q4 2019 5,500 Q4 2018 -141 Difference -2.6% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

