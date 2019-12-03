Subaru Canada sets best ever November sales record

Best November sales ever

Highest ever Outback monthly sales since its launch in 1995

Best November for Ascent, Crosstrek and Outback

Regionally, the best November for every part of the country

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Early snow hasn't been able to stop the sizzling sales pace in the month of November as the brand sets a best ever November sales record with 5,164 units sold.

Subaru's record November sales result followed last month's best ever October result. The November sales total, a 3.4 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, represents the best November ever for Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) as the brand's vigorous momentum continues for a second month in a row.

"As the year closes out it is great to see customers coming to Subaru in record numbers for their new vehicle purchase" said SCI president, chairman and CEO Yasushi Enami.

The star of November was the all-new Outback, which achieved its best ever month in history with 1,184 units sold. Compared to the same period last year, Outback sales resulted in a whopping 50.1 per cent sales increase. Ascent had a best ever November with 410 units sold, an 11.7 per cent increase over the same period last year. The Subaru sales leader Crosstrek posted its best ever November sales result with 1,445 units sold, an 18.8 per cent increase over November 2018.

Regionally, all parts of the country achieved their best ever November sales.

November record sales puts Subaru on pace for another great year with 52,853 units sold year to date.

November 2019 5,164 Month's actual 4,995 Previous year (same month) 169 Difference 3.4% MTD sales vs. STLY 52,853 2019 YTD 54,072 2018 YTD -1219 Difference -2.3% YTD sales vs. STLY 10,805 Q4 2019 10,495 Q4 2018 310 Difference 3.0% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

