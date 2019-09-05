Subaru Canada: Second Best August for Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek sales up 20.7 per cent for second best August on record.

Forester sales on pace with third best August on record, retailing 1,066 units.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) today announced August results, retailing 4,730 units in the month of August.

Subaru's sales results in August keep it within reaching distance of year-to-date sales last year, with the brand just 1.7 per cent off the previous year's pace when it set its seventh consecutive annual sales record.

Subaru Crosstrek sales were up 20.7 per cent, making August the compact crossover's second best on record with 1,373 units retailed this past month.

The Subaru Crosstrek took home top honours in its respective segment for best retained value by ALG for the fourth consecutive year, while the Subaru brand was recognized as the Best Mainstream brand for high resale value overall. The Crosstrek is also a Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with EyeSight driver-assist technology and specific headlights.

