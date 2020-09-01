Subaru Canada: Scorching Hot Record Sales in August

Best August sales ever with 5,276 vehicles sold, up 11.5 per cent

Ascent, Forester and Outback set new sales records for August

Atlantic, Quebec and Ontario celebrate new August sales milestone

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), marks a heat wave in sales with record August results, retailing 5,276 units this month. Outstanding sales of the Ascent, Outback and Forester led to the 11.5 per cent uptick as compared to the same time last year.

Subaru's sales performance represents the brand's best-ever August with the sales total marking a 11.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Following a record July as well, SCI carries a strong energy into September 2020.

"We cannot be more pleased as we continue to deliver tremendous value, safety and reliability to our customers in August," explained SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "We to want go above and beyond to meet the needs of Canadians with our strong dealer network, customer service and award-winning vehicle line-up."

Setting sales records for August, the 2020 Forester sold 1,371 units, representing a 28.6 per cent increase over the same month last year. The all-new 2020 Outback sold 1,072 units, representing a 26.9 per cent jump from last August. While the 2020 Ascent retailed 349 units, a 15.2 percent increase over the same period in 2019. Also having strong months, the BRZ, Crosstrek and Legacy nameplates all outperformed their sales totals from last August.

Across Canada, the Atlantic, Ontario and Quebec regions set records in August respectively, while the West outdid themselves versus the same period last year.





August 2020 5,276 Month's actual 4,730 Previous year (same month) 546 Difference 11.5% MTD sales vs. STLY 29,106 2020 YTD 37,293 2019 YTD -8,187 Difference -22.0% YTD sales vs. STLY 10,954 Q3 2020 9,889 Q3 2019 1065 Difference 10.8% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

