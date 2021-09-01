For 2022, the Ascent continues to come well-equipped and value-packed in the entry-level Convenience trim priced at $37,295. The 2.4-litre turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engine with 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque remains coupled with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT, Symmetrical All-wheel Drive, and X-MODE, making the Ascent capable of handling whatever gets thrown at it. To ensure driver and occupant safety; EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control with Vehicle Hold, Lane Centring Assist; Lane Keep Assist and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert are all standard features.

Standard features continue with LED daytime running lights and fully automatic LED steering-responsive headlights with High-Beam Assist. Inside, front heated seats and 6.5-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality keep the driver comfortable and in touch with what's important. Passengers can benefit from the second row dual USB ports to stay charged on the go.

Touring trim adds a CVT oil cooler to increase towing capacity to 2,270 kg. Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert get included as well as Reverse Automatic Braking. Proximity key with push-button start, auto-dimming door mirrors and a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel emphasize the added convenience and comfort. Starting at $42,895, Touring continues to add a 6.3-inch colour multi-function display, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 3-year free trial of SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services. Touring with optional captain's chairs starts at $43,495.

Back in Black

All-new for 2022 is the Onyx Edition, a trim that offers a different mood to Ascent ownership. Built upon the Touring with optional captain's chairs, the front grille drops the chrome in favour of gloss black. Black accents are added to the window trim and doors, subduing the appearance of the vehicle to create a sleek profile. Complimented by black finish 20-inch ten-spoke aluminum alloy wheels, the Ascent Onyx Edition conveys distinct styling within the Ascent model line. On the rear, black painted badging is accompanied by an exclusive Onyx Edition badge. Trim-specific details continue inside, with the dashboard and instrument panel gaining black and gloss black accents, respectively. Exclusive all-weather soft-touch seating adorns all seven seats, with pricing starting at $44,995.

Premium Features without the Premium Price

Limited trim level models are adorned with black lower cladding with silver accents, conveying a more premium look. The 20-inch machine finished aluminum alloy wheels assist with this, giving the Ascent a perceived new stance compared to the 18-inch wheel trim levels. The interior contains leather seating surfaces; the outboard seats in the second row are heated with two settings. A manually adjustable built-in shade in the rear window provides privacy and shade during sunny days.

The 8-inch touch screen infotainment system gains GPS navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link and Traffic (free 3-month trial subscription included). The premium 14-speaker Harman Kardon system with subwoofer and amplifier gives your favourite tunes new levels and a new definition. Passenger connectivity is also increased with dual USB ports added in the third row. Limited trim pricing starts at $48,295 and Limited with optional captain's chairs at $48,895.

Starting at $51,795, the Premier trim builds upon the Limited with captain's chairs by adding chrome door handles and satin chrome fully powered heated side mirrors. Ascent Premier includes the front-view camera; a near 180-degree view of the front of the vehicle is shown on the multi-function display to give the driver a clear view when entering obstructed intersections or avoiding obstacles. Woodgrain accents can be found throughout the cabin and the front seats are ventilated for quick cooling on hot days. The 2022 Ascent and Ascent Onyx Edition will arrive at dealerships this fall.

