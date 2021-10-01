Subaru Canada Records Best Third Quarter; Best Month Ever for Outback

Subaru retails 17,612 units in Q3, an all-time best

44,824 units sold so far in 2021, up 25.5 per cent versus the same time last year

Best sales month ever for Outback

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) staves off the chill of the fall air to start the season hot. September marked the end of Q3 and with it, Subaru closed a record quarter. September sales of 5,720 models contributed to 17,612 units sold in Q3, 2021. This figure is at an all-time best for the Japanese automaker. Year to date, Subaru Canada has sold 44,824 units, an increase of 25.5 per cent over the same period in 2020.

The 2022 Subaru Outback recorded its best sales month ever. 1,337 units sold outpaced its previous record of 1,232 in a single month, recorded July 2020. This marked a 9.6 per cent increase in sales over September 2020. New for 2022, the Outback became the first model to wear the Subaru Wilderness badge, benefitting from many off-road upgrades including exclusive design bumpers, all-terrain tires and increased ride height. The Subaru Outback holds a 2021 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK + and was named the Best Mid-Size SUV in The Car Guide 2021 Best Buys.

"We will always stay committed to producing well-built, safe, and versatile products for our Canadian consumers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "By successfully meeting these requirements, we continue to provide the uncommon advantages that offer confidence in choosing a Subaru"





September 2021 5,720 Month's actual 6,611 Previous year (same month) 891 Difference -13.5% MTD sales vs. STLY 44,824 2021 YTD 35,717 2020 YTD 9,107 Difference 25.5% YTD sales vs. STLY 17,612 Q3 2021 17,565 Q3 2020 47 Difference 0.3% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

