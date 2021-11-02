Subaru Canada Records Best Month Ever for Crosstrek and WRX STI; Second Best October

Nov 02, 2021, 16:11 ET
- Subaru retails 5,655 units in October
- 50,479 units sold so far in 2021, up 20.1 per cent versus the same time last year
- Best sales month ever for Crosstrek, WRX STI
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) passes on the tricks to treat itself to the second best October on record. October sales of 5,655 models were led by record months for both Crosstrek and WRX STI. Year to date, Subaru Canada has sold 50,479 units, an increase of 20.1 per cent over the same time last year.
The Crosstrek, Subaru's compact crossover, continues to outperform itself as it sets another record month with 2,935 units sold, an increase of 7.7 per cent over October 2020. With a refresh and the addition of the new Outdoor trim level, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was named Best Small Utility in Canada for 2021 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) as well as TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). WRX STI set a new all-time best retailing 553 units, an increase of 32.9 per cent over October 2020 and beating the sales record previously set in April 2016. The WRX STI was awarded the 2021 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) for the fourth year in a row, as well as being the recipient of the J.D. Power 2021 Canada ALG Residual Value Award – Best Residual Value among Sportscars.
"Our Canadian dealers are united in our success," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We've been very pleased with our strong sales performance, and our award-winning line-up continues to drive results. As we enter these winter months, we will maintain our momentum – providing safe, quality and reliable vehicles to our valued Canadians customers."
|
October 2021
|
5,655
|
Month's actual
|
6,319
|
Previous year (same month)
|
-664
|
Difference
|
-10.5%
|
MTD sales vs. STLY
|
50,479
|
2021 YTD
|
42,036
|
2020 YTD
|
8,443
|
Difference
|
20.1%
|
YTD sales vs. STLY
|
5,655
|
Q4 2021
|
6,319
|
Q4 2020
|
-664
|
Difference
|
-10.5%
|
Current quarter sales vs. STLY
About Subaru Canada, Inc.
Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.
SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.
For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]
