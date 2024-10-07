Subaru Canada Plants 5,000 Trees, Reaches Halfway Milestone of Adventure On Parks Program

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI), has reached a milestone of 5,000 trees planted as a result of the Leave No Trace Canada Pledge and conservational efforts surrounding the Adventure On Parks program and 2024 Subaru Solterra. This marks the halfway point to the set goal of 10,000 trees planted.

In 2023, Subaru Canada and Leave No Trace Canada launched the Leave No Trace Pledge presented by Subaru. The Pledge is the organization's invitation to Subaru owners and Canadians to be mindful as they adventure on in Canada's natural playground. When a participant takes the Pledge, a tree will be planted in Canada. To date, over 4,600 pledges have been taken. The Pledge is one of the core elements of the Adventure On Parks program.

The Adventure On Parks program enters its fourth year and includes the Subaru Adventure On Hidden Gems Contest, the ongoing partnership of various provincial parks through the support of their Ambassador Programs, the Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass incentive, and the aforementioned Leave No Trace Pledge. The program serves as a way to connect to the things Subaru owners love most – getting outside and responsibly exploring what this country has to offer.

At a recent media event covering the Adventure On Parks program and the 2024 Subaru Solterra, 400 trees were committed to be planted. This commitment helps Subaru Canada reach the halfway mark of 5,000 trees planted as part of the Adventure On Parks program.

The 2024 Subaru Solterra is the EV of SUVs, offering the capability, safety, reliability and performance expected of a Subaru. The Subaru Solterra received a host of updates for the 2024 model year, including a newly shaped steering wheel, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, improved charging times, and an upgraded 2024 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+.

"Planting 5,000 trees is more than just a number," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "it's a commitment to a greener future and a healthier planet."

Ratings are awarded by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Please visit www.iihs.org for testing methods.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]