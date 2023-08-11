MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI), in its deep commitment to preserving and protecting Canadian parks and wilderness, is launching a partnership with Leave No Trace Canada to help conserve Canada's natural environment.

Since 2005, Leave No Trace Canada (LNTC) has taken a lead role in addressing the need to mitigate our impact on all types of parks and natural areas. The non-profit organization provides Canadians with the information needed to help protect nature while enjoying the benefits of various forms of outdoor recreation activities.

The Leave No Trace Seven Principles provide guidelines to prevent and minimize our environmental impacts:

Plan Ahead and Prepare Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces Dispose of Waste Properly Leave What you Find Minimize Campfire Impacts Respect Wildlife Be Considerate of Others

As SCI launches the third consecutive year of its Adventure On program, it is encouraging all Canadians to learn and practice the Leave No Trace Seven Principles and apply them as a strategy to explore nature in ways that reduce our impact on the environment.

As part of this year's education and awareness campaign, SCI and LNTC will be launching the Leave No Trace Pledge. The Pledge is the organization's invitation to Subaru owners and Canadians to be mindful as they adventure on in Canada's natural playground. When a participant takes The Pledge and shares their commitment on social media, a tree will be planted in Canada. SCI and Leave No Trace Canada have committed to and are challenging Canadians to help plant up to 10,000 trees in 2023 by taking and sharing the Pledge.

"We are excited to partner with Leave No Trace Canada and help promote their Seven Principles," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We look forward to challenging Canadians to take The Pledge as we believe these guidelines provide the basis of responsible exploration, mitigating environmental impact."

"The support we receive from Subaru Canada will help Leave No Trace further our work in delivering to Canadians a science-based framework and solutions to preserving natural habitats across Canada," said Richard Vinson, Chair of the Board of Directors with Leave No Trace. "Our Seven Principles are simple considerations and are key to minimizing our impact outdoors for every outdoor enthusiast who wants to enjoy the benefits of our parks and natural areas, now and in the future."

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

About Leave No Trace Canada

Leave No Trace Canada empowers people to be the solution to conservation. It is a non-profit, registered charity dedicated to promoting the conservation of our parks, natural areas and wildlife by helping to minimize the impact of outdoor enthusiasts through the application of the seven Leave No Trace Principles. Leave No Trace encourages all Canadians to enjoy the benefits of the outdoors while protecting Canada's natural and cultural heritage. When you leave no trace, you show that you care!

