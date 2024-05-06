SUBARU CANADA MAINTAINS SALES MOMENTUM WITH RECORD APRIL

Subaru retails 6,207 units in best April ever

Best April ever for Crosstrek and Solterra

Year-to-date sales are 72.2 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) sales blossomed with the best April ever. April sales of 6,207 units translated to the fourth-best sales month of all time. April 2024 sales were 43.7 per cent up over April 2023 and year-to-date sales sit at 72.2 per cent higher than the same time last year.

Crosstrek and Solterra continue to be hot models as they each had their best April ever. The Crosstrek, which has logged successive record months since September 2023, sold 2,572 units in April. The all-electric Solterra sold 247 units.

The Subaru Crosstrek continues to be a Canadian favourite with its right size, practicality and true-to-Subaru all-weather capability. No stranger to awards, the Crosstrek is a back-to-back winner in the AutoTrader Awards as Best Subcompact SUV, a three-time consecutive winner of the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category and recorded its eighth win in nine years as the best for Residual Value in the Small SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards*.

The Subaru Solterra received a host of updates for the 2024 model year, including a newly shaped steering wheel, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, improved charging times, and a 2024 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK.

"Subaru vehicles provide year-round peace of mind," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "As Canadians delve into their garages for their warm-weather outdoor equipment, our products remain ready to take them everywhere and anywhere safely, reliably, and dependably."

April 2024 6,207 Month's actual 4,318 Previous year (same month) 1,889 Difference 43.7 % MTD sales vs. STLY 23,930 2024 YTD 13,858 2023 YTD 10,072 Difference 72.7 % YTD sales vs. STLY 6,207 Q2 2024 4,318 Q2 2023 1,889 Difference 43.7 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY



Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years.

