Subaru Canada among the first to offer completely immersive, audio/visual consultative sales process online.

RAPID RTC is the first fully immersive experience for online customers with integrated chat, voice and one- or two-way video.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is pleased to introduce RAPID RTC Live Dealer, the first fully immersive, omni-channel experience that connects online customers in real-time to directly empower salespeople in a completely immersive, audio/visual consultative sales process online.

Working with RAPID RTC Live Dealer, Subaru Canada offers customers the confidence of choice to maximize their online shopping experience. Customers can choose a preferred communication channel (chat, voice or video) to connect with a dealer. With the addition of video, sales consultants can give live product walk-arounds anywhere in the showroom or on the lot. A screen-sharing function facilitates the entire consultative selling process online, guiding customers through a process that can include inventory sourcing, build and price, and credit applications to name a few. This digital tool can be used with any device, and can transfer in-progress conversations from desktop to mobile – bringing the showroom to life online.

"Subaru Canada is among the first to adopt this online, immersive experience," said Joe Felstein, senior director of customer experience, Subaru Canada, Inc. "This digital tool enables an online sales process for Subaru Canada, but allows dealers to empower salespeople to build authentic relationships while communicating online. This new user experience keeps the safety and convenience of our customers top of mind."

"RAPID RTC Live Dealer was designed exclusively to pioneer the evolving automotive retail process by connecting the online shopper and salesperson in real-time," said Glen Demetrioff, RAPID RTC President and CEO. "Salespeople are the most qualified to guide customers and create a positive experience – both in person and online – and if showroom traffic is low or they're between appointments, they can use Live Dealer to engage the online shopper, with meaningful, fully immersive conversations. With the state-of-the-art integrated toolset, we can ensure our partners like Subaru – an early adopter of cutting-edge digital tools – can empower their customers with the confidence and comfort of communicating on their preferred channel."

About RAPID RTC

RAPID RTC is a multinational digital communications and technology company that specializes in automotive, serving more than 3,000 retail and manufacturing clients around the globe. We focus on improving businesses' digital lead management practices by connecting online customers to relevant advisors in real-time. Our brand promise is to bring value to our clients by placing their customers' digital experience at the core of everything we do. RAPID RTC is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, with offices in Toronto, Canada; Paris, France; London, U.K; Dallas, U.S.A. and is part of the DMT Group of companies. DMT Group was founded in 1996 and is privately held.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

