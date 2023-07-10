Subaru retails 5,790 units in best-ever June

Best month ever for BRZ and Outback

Best June ever for Crosstrek and WRX

Year-to-date sales are 13.8 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) embraced the warm weather with best-ever June sales. 5,790 units retailed marked a new record for the month and a 61.9 per cent increase over June 2022. Year-to-date sales climb to 24,894 models and account for a 13.8 per cent increase over the same time last year.

The Subaru BRZ and Outback both recorded their best month of all time, with the BRZ selling 180 units and the Outback 1,604. The 2023 BRZ continues to offer driving thrills with a low centre of gravity and 228 horsepower thanks to its 2.4-litre boxer engine paired with a rear-wheel drive layout. The 2024 Outback boasts improved technology, design, and safety with now-standard Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Wide-angle mono camera for improved pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 WRX had their best June ever, selling 2,472 and 496 units, respectively. A Canadian favourite, the 2024 Crosstrek improves upon the current best-selling model with new looks, improved technology, and refined driving comfort. The rally-icon WRX continues its strong sales performance in 2023, following its best-ever month in May. Ascent and Legacy also beat their June 2022 sales numbers, contributing to this best-ever June for the brand.

"Canadians love the summer, and seek a vehicle companion that will allow them to maximize these fleeting warm months," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We are proud to offer that perfect partner, enabling all Subaru customers to go anywhere and everywhere with capability, reliability, and safety."





June 2023 5,790 Month's actual 3,577 Previous year (same month) 2,213 Difference 61.9 % MTD sales vs. STLY 24,894 2023 YTD 21,867 2022 YTD 3,027 Difference 13.8 % YTD sales vs. STLY 15,394 Q2 2023 11,163 Q2 2022 4,191 Difference 37.5 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

