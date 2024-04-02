SUBARU CANADA HAS RECORD-BREAKING FIRST QUARTER; BEST-EVER MARCH SALES

Subaru retails 6,446 units in best March ever

Best-ever first quarter, 17,723 units sold

Best March ever for Crosstrek, Forester, and Solterra

Year-to-date sales are 85.8 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) closed out the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 with 17,723 units sold, resulting in the best Q1 ever. 6,446 units sold in March translated to the best-ever March and second-best sales month of all time. March sales were 103.5 per cent up over March 2023 and year-to-date sales sit at 85.8 per cent higher than the same time last year.

Crosstrek, Forester, and Solterra each recorded their best-ever March. The Crosstrek and Forester, each of which had a record January and February, sold 2,757 and 1,483 units in March, respectively. The all-electric Solterra sold 450 units, marking the best month of all time for the nameplate.

The Subaru Crosstrek continues to celebrate consecutive wins such as its back-to-back Best Subcompact SUV designation by AutoTrader, the third year in a row as the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category, and the eighth win in nine years as the best for Residual Value in the Small SUV segment in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards*.

The Forester continues to be a top pick for families, with a spacious interior, superb visibility, and top safety marks. The Forester is on the verge of a complete redesign for the 2025 model year, with improved refinement, handling, and technology. As the only all-electric offering, the Subaru Solterra boasts true SUV capability and everything one has come to expect from a Subaru, including a 2024 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK.

"This year has been off to an incredible start," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We can't thank our dealers enough for their communication, hard work, and dedication to achieve these amazing results."





March 2024 6,446 Month's actual 3,167 Previous year (same month) 3,279 Difference 103.5 % MTD sales vs. STLY 17,723 2024 YTD 9,540 2023 YTD 8,183 Difference 85.8 % YTD sales vs. STLY 17,723 Q1 2024 9,540 Q1 2023 8,183 Difference 85.8 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY



*Subaru Crosstrek has the highest projected retained value among small SUVs in the J.D. Power 2016-2022 and 2024 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards based on the J.D. Power ALG residual value forecast for the 2016-2022 and 2024 model years. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

