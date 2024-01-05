Subaru retails 5,115 units in best December ever

Best December ever for Crosstrek and Solterra

Year-to-date sales are 24.9 per cent above the same time last year (STLY)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) rang in the new year with its best December ever, retailing 5,115 units. In 2023, Subaru Canada sold 54,966 units, a 24.9 per cent increase over 2022. This translates to an increase of 10,957 Subaru models.

December 2023 became the brand's best-ever December, beating out the previous record of 4,671 units sold in the month in 2019. Both Crosstrek and Solterra recorded their best-ever December, with Crosstrek up 13.7 per cent over December 2020 and Solterra up 7.4 per cent from December 2022.

The Canadian-favourite Crosstrek continues to win over buyers with new-for-2024 refined comfort, bold new design and tons of standard features. The Crosstrek Wilderness now joins the lineup as the most rugged and adventure-ready Crosstrek ever built. With capability enhancements including increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and improved approach and departure angles, the Crosstrek Wilderness can go further off that beaten path than ever before.

The Solterra is Subaru's first global electric SUV, providing true SUV capabilities in an all-electric, emission-free package. With standard Symmetrical Full-time All-wheel Drive and 210 mm of ground clearance, the Solterra provides all-weather and all-road capabilities that Canadians have come to expect from a Subaru.

"What a strong finish to an exceptional year," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "We can't wait to continue this momentum, as 2024 brings new trim levels and model refreshes that we are excited to introduce to Canadians."

December 2023 5,115 Month's actual 3,514 Previous year (same month) 1,601 Difference 45.6 % MTD sales vs. STLY 54,966 2023 YTD 44,009 2022 YTD 10,957 Difference 24.9 % YTD sales vs. STLY 15,099 Q4 2023 11,399 Q4 2022 3,700 Difference 32.5 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

