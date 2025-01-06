News provided bySubaru Canada Inc.
- Surpassed all-time sales record set in 2018
- Subaru retails 68,043 units in 2024
- Solterra achieved its best December ever
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI), closed the year with an all-time sales record of 68,043 units sold in 2024, including 4,664 units sold in December. This total results in a 23.8 per cent increase over the same time last year and smashes the previous annual sales record of 58,070 units, set in 2018.
The all-electric Subaru Solterra achieved its best December ever, wrapping up a record year for the nameplate with 2,468 units sold. The Subaru Forester and Crosstrek also set year-to-date sales records with 16,376 units and 28,303 units sold respectively. The Subaru Impreza's year-to-date sales of 3,276 units marked a 46.1 per cent increase over 2023.
"For SCI, 2024 was a year for the record books," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "From our head office to every dealership across the country, I want to personally thank the dedication and hard work that went into making this the best year ever for Subaru Canada."
|
December 2024
|
4,664
|
Month's actual
|
5,115
|
Previous year (same month)
|
-451
|
Difference
|
-8.8 %
|
MTD sales vs. STLY
|
68,043
|
2024 YTD
|
54,966
|
2023 YTD
|
13,077
|
Difference
|
23.8 %
|
YTD sales vs. STLY
|
15,551
|
Q4 2024
|
15,099
|
Q4 2023
|
452
|
Difference
|
3.0 %
|
Current quarter sales vs. STLY
About Subaru Canada, Inc.
Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.
