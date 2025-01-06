Surpassed all-time sales record set in 2018

Subaru retails 68,043 units in 2024

Solterra achieved its best December ever

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI), closed the year with an all-time sales record of 68,043 units sold in 2024, including 4,664 units sold in December. This total results in a 23.8 per cent increase over the same time last year and smashes the previous annual sales record of 58,070 units, set in 2018.

The all-electric Subaru Solterra achieved its best December ever, wrapping up a record year for the nameplate with 2,468 units sold. The Subaru Forester and Crosstrek also set year-to-date sales records with 16,376 units and 28,303 units sold respectively. The Subaru Impreza's year-to-date sales of 3,276 units marked a 46.1 per cent increase over 2023.

"For SCI, 2024 was a year for the record books," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "From our head office to every dealership across the country, I want to personally thank the dedication and hard work that went into making this the best year ever for Subaru Canada."

December 2024 4,664 Month's actual 5,115 Previous year (same month) -451 Difference -8.8 % MTD sales vs. STLY 68,043 2024 YTD 54,966 2023 YTD 13,077 Difference 23.8 % YTD sales vs. STLY 15,551 Q4 2024 15,099 Q4 2023 452 Difference 3.0 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

