SUBARU CANADA EXTENDS PARKS CANADA DISCOVERY PASS PROGRAM TO FORESTER WILDERNESS

The Subaru Forester has long been the perfect family adventurer, designed for those with busy lives that play as hard as they work. Building on this formula, the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness extends the capability of the Forester to go that extra distance off the beaten path. Exclusive exterior and interior design elements accompany an increased ride height, re-tuned suspension, and standard skid plates. The result is the most rugged and capable Forester ever, a perfect companion through Canadian parks.

To encourage Canadians to explore parks across Canada, every buyer of a 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness will receive a Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass from Subaru Canada, that will allow them to explore more than 80 national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas for an entire year. The pass provides admission to amazing destinations and is your gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories. Subaru Wilderness owners can adventure from coast to coast to coast with confidence and reliability.

"This partnership and support of parks across Canada, through education and outreach in provincial parks as well as a new national program helping Subaru Outback Wilderness and Forester Wilderness owners discover Parks Canada, will bring bigger adventures to Canadians this year," said Yasushi Enami, chairman, president and CEO of Subaru Canada, Inc. "Subaru Canada is taking steps to encourage a stronger connection with nature. We support Canadians that wish to go deeper in the forest, higher up the mountain and further off the beaten path than ever before."

