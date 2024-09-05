MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is pleased to announce the extension of its popular Adventure On Parks program. Entering its fourth year, this program includes the Subaru Adventure On Hidden Gems Contest, the ongoing partnership of various provincial parks through the support of their Ambassador Programs, the Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass incentive, and the Leave No Trace Pledge.

Logo (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

Ending September 30, 2024, the third annual Adventure On Photo Contest gives Canadians a chance to win, with over $20,000 in prizes up for grabs. The theme of this year's contest is Hidden Gems, encouraging entrants to submit a photo of somewhere less known and otherwise unspoiled. With a grand prize, four secondary prizes, and 60 additional prizes to be won, all are encouraged to enter at https://contest.adventureonparks.ca/en.

Provincial Park Ambassador Programs connect visitors with nature through education, activities, and providing guidance and support to first-time campers who are eager to learn how to camp. Subaru Canada will also continue to provide digital media support to encourage the discovery and protection of Canada's wilderness.

Customers who purchase a new 2024 Forester Wilderness will receive a Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass allowing them to explore more than 80 national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas for a year. The Discovery Passes provide holders with admission to explore approximately 450,000 km2 of nature and Canadian history.

The Forester Wilderness trim brings more capability and rugged aesthetics to the already capable Subaru Forester, making it ideal for those looking to go even further down that road less travelled. In addition to functional exterior and interior design enhancements, the Forester Wilderness benefits from other upgrades, such as increased ground clearance and off-road-tuned suspension to achieve the optimal balance of ruggedness, comfort and safety.

The Leave No Trace Pledge, in partnership with Leave No Trace Canada, is the organization's invitation to Subaru owners and Canadians to be mindful as they adventure on in Canada's natural playground. When a participant takes The Pledge and shares their commitment on social media, a tree will be planted in Canada.

"Subaru customers and their vehicles have always enjoyed the outdoors," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "That's what makes these partnerships and programs such a natural fit. We are excited to continue to help Canadians explore what this country has to offer."

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

Julie Lychak, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Sponsorships, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]