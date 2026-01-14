Over 70,000 units sold year-to-date (YTD) for first time in company history

Subaru Canada has best December ever

5,383 units sold in December

70,953 units sold in 2025

Best-ever December for Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI), maintained strong momentum in December with 5,383 units sold, accounting for a 15.4 per cent increase from last December. This contributed to a milestone year, as 70,953 units were sold year-to-date, marking a 4.3 per cent increase over the same period in 2024 and the first time the company has sold over 70,000 units.

The Subaru Forester, Crosstrek, and Outback contributed heavily, each recording their best December ever.

The Forester, built for all seasons, recorded 1,411 units sold. The Crosstrek, a Canadian favourite, sold 2,385 units, and the all-new Outback sold 1,122 units.

"For Subaru Canada, 2025 was once again a year for the record books," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "From our head office to every dealership across the country, I want to personally thank the dedication and hard work that went into making this the best year ever for Subaru Canada."

December 2025 5,383 Month's actual 4664 Previous year (same month) 719 Difference 15.4 % MTD sales vs. STLY 70,953 2025 YTD 68,043 2024 YTD 2,910 Difference 4.3 % YTD sales vs. STLY 15,853 Q4 2025 15,551 Q4 2024 302 Difference 1.9 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

