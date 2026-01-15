As the first Subaru all-electric sub-compact SUV, the name Uncharted signals the vehicle's capability and fun-to-drive nature, taking owners and passengers to their next adventure. It will be available in two front-wheel-drive trim levels, FWD and FWD LR, as well as the all-wheel-drive Sport and GT trims.

Performance for Any Journey

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted emphasizes dynamic and efficient performance, boasting up to 338 horsepower from dual electric motors located on the front and rear axles, along with responsive handling, all balanced by a Subaru-tuned suspension. The Uncharted offers more than 700 litres of cargo space behind the second row. Around town, the turning radius of the Subaru Uncharted is highly maneuverable, thanks to a turning radius nearly identical to the Crosstrek.

Powered by an available 77.0-kWh, high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the Subaru Uncharted offers impressive range within the lineup. Uncharted Sport and GT models are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode, an anticipated range of up to 460 kilometres in ideal conditions, subject to final confirmation**, and 338 horsepower. For buyers focused on affordability and range, front-wheel drive and front-wheel drive long-range Uncharted models will be available. The long-range model provides an estimated range of up to 480 kilometres in ideal conditions, subject to final confirmation** and 221 horsepower.

Subaru engineers developed the Uncharted's impressive straight-line stability, handling, and grip on loose surfaces such as gravel, dirt, or snow through extensive chassis development. Thanks to lightweight and rigid high-strength steel used in its construction, structural support from its underfloor batteries, aerodynamic enhancements, and specifically tuned suspension components, the Subaru Uncharted offers dynamic performance on and off road.

Seamless, Smart Technology

Inside, the 2026 Subaru Uncharted features a standard 14-inch touchscreen for infotainment, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Dual wireless smartphone chargers in the front centre console are standard, and dual USB-C chargers for rear seat passengers help keep devices powered for long journeys.

A standard NACS charge port with speeds up to approximately 150 kW in ideal conditions* ensures convenient and fast charging options at multiple charging stations nationwide. In cold weather conditions, the Uncharted can recharge its battery from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes in ideal conditions* thanks to an onboard battery preconditioning system. At home, a fast 11-kW onboard charger offers easy access to both level one and level two charging compatibility.

The Uncharted also includes a suite of EyeSight driver-assist technologies, including available Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Expressive Style

The all-new 2026 Subaru Uncharted emphasizes its usability and performance with clean, sporty lines, while retaining efficient packaging for up to five passengers. Up front, it features Subaru's lighting signature, shared with the 2026 Solterra and Trailseeker, and features distinctive, weather-resistant headlamps and a six-star illuminated logo.

It features new 18- or 20-inch wheel designs, as well as a high-contrast, two-tone roof exclusively on Uncharted GT for enhanced curb appeal. At the rear, the sleek combination lamps, black badging, high beltline, and seamless rear design complemented by a silver-painted lower rear fascia add to the visual presence of the Uncharted. Low-profile roof rails on all-wheel-drive models add more options for carrying gear.

Inside, the airy cabin is punctuated with sharp horizontal lines, exclusive orange interior accents, soft-touch materials, and available Subaru StarTex interior upholstery on Uncharted Sport and GT. Rear passengers enjoy ample legroom, comparable to that of the Subaru Crosstrek, and heated outboard rear seats are standard on Uncharted GT.

The Uncharted will be available at dealerships early in 2026.

Trim MSRP EVP FWD $42,995 $45,852 FWD LR $46,995 $49,852 Sport $49,995 $52,852 GT $51,995 $54,852 Estimated Vehicle Price includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

*Charging times and capacities are estimated based on ideal conditions and infrastructure. In cold weather, charging time will increase and charging capacity will decrease. Charging may not be possible when the battery is overly cold. Drive battery conditions, charger specifications, charging infrastructure and charging frequency can also negatively affect charging. See owner's manual for details.

**Based on Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) approved guidelines. Refer to NRCan's Fuel Consumption Guide available at https://fcr-ccc.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/en for more information. Full battery charge and ideal conditions are required. Figures will vary with driving and charging habits, speed, accessory use, weather and temperature, battery age, vehicle condition and road condition. In non-ideal conditions, figures may worsen by more than 50%. Battery capacity decreases with time and use which will further reduce range. See owner's manual for details. Range is an estimate based on preliminary factory testing and is not official according to Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) government Fuel Consumption Guide (FCG) parameters. Range will be updated after final testing is completed by Subaru.

