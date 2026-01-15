The name Trailseeker was developed to highlight the SUV's go-anywhere attitude with 210 millimetres of ground clearance, exceptional performance and capability, and usable passenger and cargo space.

Available in Touring, Limited, and Premier trims, the 2026 Trailseeker comes well-equipped and ready for adventure.

Dynamic Capability

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive thanks to two equally powerful electric motors placed on the front and rear axles, making approximately 375 net system horsepower and offering a towing capacity of up to 1,500 kilograms. Equipped with Subaru's dual-function X-MODE with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud Modes, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control, the Trailseeker is a ready off- and on-road companion for adventure.

Powered by a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion, high-capacity battery, the 2026 Trailseeker is expected to deliver up to 420 kilometres of range from a single charge in ideal conditions, subject to final confirmation*. Thanks to an onboard battery preconditioning system, the Trailseeker can be ready for fast charging in warm or cold temperatures, and a standard NACS charging port offers more on-the-go charging options.

Developed by Subaru engineers, the 2026 Trailseeker upgrades every drive with a unique suspension and all-wheel-drive system tuned to deliver straight-line stability and control on various surfaces. Using acceleration sensors in the front and rear, the Trailseeker adapts to the dynamic load while accelerating, braking, or turning, powering the correct wheels for improved traction and stability.

With a larger cargo area and taller roof, compared to the Solterra, the Trailseeker offers ample space and functionality for people and their gear to explore the trails and beyond. The Trailseeker's generous cargo room is complemented by an open and bright interior that features a flat floor and ample legroom, creating a bright, airy cabin.

Advanced Design

The new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker adapts an iconic silhouette onto a next-generation powertrain with an all-new design. Compared to the Subaru Solterra, the Trailseeker is more than 150 millimetres longer and nearly 25 millimetres taller, with additional room dedicated to the rear for increased cargo space. It also features standard raised roof rails, providing greater carrying capacity and flexibility.

Along with the 2026 Solterra, the Trailseeker debuts a new Subaru EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. Around the back, three-dimensional SUBARU lettering and rear gate garnish bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence.

Inside, the open cabin is punctuated by a 14-inch touchscreen, the largest ever in a Subaru. Metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the horizontal theme and a wide centre console provides a centralized hub for devices and personal items for easy storage.

Intuitive Technology

The standard 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for entertainment on the go. Two wireless, 15W smartphone chargers keep devices charged, while two fast USB-C chargers keep rear-seat passengers connected.

All models are equipped with a suite of EyeSight driver-assistance technologies, including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

The Subaru Trailseeker will be on sale in dealerships in early 2026.

Trim MSRP EVP Touring $54,995 $57,852 Limited $57,995 $60,852 Premier $60,995 $63,852

Estimated Vehicle Price includes MSRP/Freight PDI/AC charge/maximum Dealer fees/maximum other fees and charges, and excludes taxes, license, insurance and registration.

**Based on Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) approved guidelines. Refer to NRCan's Fuel Consumption Guide available at https://fcr-ccc.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/en for more information. Full battery charge and ideal conditions are required. Figures will vary with driving and charging habits, speed, accessory use, weather and temperature, battery age, vehicle condition and road condition. In non-ideal conditions, figures may worsen by more than 50%. Battery capacity decreases with time and use which will further reduce range. See owner's manual for details. Range is an estimate based on preliminary factory testing and is not official according to Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) government Fuel Consumption Guide (FCG) parameters. Range will be updated after final testing is completed by Subaru.

