MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is pleased to announce it is extending the Adventure On Parks program. Now in its third year, this program includes the ongoing partnership with the British Columbia Parks Foundation, Ontario Parks, and Parks New Brunswick through the support of their Ambassador Programs.

Park Ambassador Programs connect visitors with nature through education, activities, and providing guidance and support to first-time campers who are eager to learn how to camp. Subaru Canada will also continue to provide digital media support to encourage the discovery and protection of Canada's wilderness.

In addition to the support of the ambassador program, SCI is excited to continue the Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass incentive for the Subaru Forester Wilderness.

Customers that purchase a new 2023 Subaru Forester Wilderness will receive a Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass allowing them to explore more than 80 national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas for a year. The Discovery Passes provide holders with admission to explore approximately 450,000 km2 of nature and Canadian history.

The Subaru Wilderness trim brings more capability and rugged aesthetics to the Subaru Forester, making it ideal for those looking to go even further down that road less travelled. In addition to functional exterior and interior design enhancements, the Forester Wilderness benefits from other upgrades, such as increased ground clearance and off-road-tuned suspension to achieve the optimal balance of ruggedness, comfort and safety.

"Subaru customers and vehicles have always enjoyed the outdoors," said SCI Chairman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "That's what makes these partnerships and programs such a natural fit, we are excited to continue to help Canadians explore what this country has to offer."

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]; Madison Marple, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]