Exclusive RS suspension tuning

Re-tuned steering rack

High-performance Brembo TM braking system

Recaro TM front sport bucket seats

Moonroof delete for weight savings

Sapphire Blue Pearl exterior paint option

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now offered with a manual transmission

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. is thrilled to debut the performance-focused 2024 WRX RS. The new trim level offers enhanced performance and handling capability, thanks to a high-performance Brembo braking system and RS-tuned suspension. Following BRZ, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now standard on all 2024 WRX models equipped with a manual transmission.

The WRX RS comes equipped with RS-tuned front and rear suspension and a retuned steering rack, revised to reduce roll, minimize sway, and enhance steering feel. Suspension dampers have also been optimized for the RS-exclusive 19-inch gunmetal alloy wheels wrapped in 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires for maximum grip and cornering ability. A high-performance Brembo braking system, including red-painted 6-piston front calipers, red-painted 2-piston rear calipers, larger pads, and cross-drilled rotors, enhances stopping power, fade resistance, and pedal feel.

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now comes standard on manual transmission models. The award-winning safety system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. EyeSight now comes as standard equipment for all 2024 WRX models, equipped with either a manual or Subaru Performance Transmission.

The 2024 WRX RS continues with the wide-body design, showcasing the aggressive stance flowing into bold angles in the front, sides, and rear. The hexagonal grille is complemented by compact LED headlights and a hood scoop to emphasize the wide and low look. In the rear, a low-profile body-coloured spoiler is integrated into the rear deck and rear taillights glow with the look of volcanic magma. A moonroof delete has been adopted to reduce weight and lower the centre of gravity. Exclusive to RS, Sapphire Blue Pearl is now an available exterior colour. Inside, the WRX RS receives black and grey Recaro sport bucket front seats with Ultrasuede inserts. The Recaro seats provide an ideal sitting position, allowing full support when cornering and maneurvering to create a confident, safe driving experience. The driver's seat includes 8-way power adjustments.

The 2024 WRX RS is powered by the 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine producing 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque in a broad torque curve of 2,000-5,200 rpm. The WRX RS comes exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive.

Based on the Sport trim, the RS also includes features such as an 11.6-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM (free three-month trial), front and rear USB A and C slots, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather shift knob and leather-wrapped D-shaped steering wheel, aluminum pedals, LED fog lights, automatic windows and door locks, and proximity key with push button start. In addition to the performance-focused enhancements, the RS also adds steering-responsive headlights, mirror-integrated LED turn signals, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services.

