Subaru Canada Debuts 2020 BRZ tS at Canadian International Auto Show

On the performance side, the 2020 BRZ tS includes: STI-tuned SACHS dampers and coil springs, as well as an STI flexible V-brace in the engine compartment. Draw stiffeners are added to the chassis and sub-frame to improve steering response. The brake system is by Brembo, with four-piston calipers and rotors on the front and dual-piston calipers and rotors on the rear.

The tS comes exclusively in a new Ceramic White exterior colour and is paired with 18-inch wheels in matte-bronze finish wrapped in 215/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The BRZ tS offers customers an understated appearance, featuring a low-profile rear spoiler.

The BRZ tS is adorned with the exclusive cherry red accents around the front grille and unique rear bumper cover. The official BRZ tS badge in chrome and red is displayed on the front grille and rear decklid. The exterior foldable mirrors, roof-mounted shark fin antenna and BRZ badging all have a black finish. The fog lights have been removed and replaced with black fog light insert covers.

The cabin features black leather and Alcantara® upholstery with contrasting red stitching and accents, including on the steering wheel, door and dash panels, knee pads, shifter and emergency brake boots and visor over the gauge cluster. The front seats have red leather bolsters and the seatbacks are embroidered with the BRZ tS logo. The centre console has been updated to a cast black finish. Red front seat belts and a frameless interior rearview mirror are also standard.

The 2020 BRZ tS is now available in dealerships and is priced at $33,795.

