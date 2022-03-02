Best February ever for Ascent, BRZ, and Crosstrek

Subaru retails 3,347 units in February

2022 sales up 13.3 per cent versus the same time last year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) saw Canadians choose not one but three valentines, as the Ascent, BRZ, and Crosstrek recorded their best-ever February. Monthly sales of 3,347 units marked a 3.9 per cent increase over February 2021 and designates Subaru's second-best February.

The Subaru of three-row, mid-size SUVs; the Ascent sold 257 units. The 2022 Ascent holds an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK +, the organization's highest honour. With the introduction of the new Onyx trim, the Subaru Ascent provides incredible value and equipment to families on the go.

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ 2+2 sports coupe boasts smoking hot looks and the performance to match. The pulse-pounding BRZ 2-door has been engineered to deliver the most exhilarating, safest and most confidence-inspiring experience possible. Benefitting from this redesign and continuing with its January momentum, 78 units sold marked a 151.6 per cent increase over the same time last year.

The Crosstrek, Subaru's compact crossover, stays hot throughout the winter months as it retails 1,378 units. The Subaru Crosstrek holds an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (on models with EyeSight and specific headlights) and J.D. Power 2022 Canada ALG Residual Value Award – Best Residual Value among Subcompact Utility Vehicles.

"We will always stay committed to producing well-built, safe, and versatile products for our Canadian consumers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "By successfully meeting these requirements, we continue to provide the uncommon advantages that offer confidence in choosing a Subaru"





February 2022 3,347 Month's actual 3,221 Previous year (same month) 126 Difference 3.9% MTD sales vs. STLY 6,657 2022 YTD 5,874 2021 YTD 783 Difference 13.3% YTD sales vs. STLY 6,657 Q1 2022 5,874 Q1 2021 783 Difference 13.3% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

