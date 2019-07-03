Subaru Canada Closes First Half of 2019 with Strong June Sales

Monthly sales were barely off the mark last year when Subaru Canada had its best June ever.

Forester led the way in June, outselling the same month last year by nine per cent.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is pleased to announce its second-best June sales ever recorded, with the brand moving 5,317 units for the month.

The brand's June sales total was just 0.6 per cent shy of the same month last year, when it had its best June on record, and comes on the heels of its best sales month ever in May.

The award-winning 2019 Forester, which earned the coveted 2019 Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with EyeSight and specific headlights, led the way for SCI, outpacing last June by nine per cent.

"We remain committed to our customers by offering the highest quality products and service," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We are excited to introduce several new and refreshed models in the coming months, and to continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."

Earlier this year, Subaru was named the best mainstream brand in Canada by ALG, while the Impreza, Crosstrek, Outback and WRX/WRX STI were named segment winners for highest predicted resale value in the same awards.

Additionally, Subaru led the industry with eight TSP+ awards from the IIHS, while its DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System was named the Best Safety Innovation for 2019 by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

SCI's strong June sales results comes after a milestone year in which the brand set its seventh annual sales record with 58,070 units sold.

June 2019 5,317 Month's actual 5,348 Previous year (same month) -31 Difference -0.6% MTD sales vs. STLY 27,404 2019 YTD 27,876 2018 YTD -472 Difference -1.7% YTD sales vs. STLY 16,412 Q2 2019 16,571 Q2 2018 -159 Difference -1.0% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

