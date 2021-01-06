Subaru Canada: Best Ever Six-Month Sales Streak Highlighted With Historic Market Share

Brand posts its best second half, market share and closing quarter results ever in Canada

Crosstrek records its best December ever

WRX STI and BRZ outperform versus the same time last year

Atlantic and Quebec regions mark their best December sales ever

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is thrilled to celebrate the New Year, recording its best second half in Canada as well as its highest fourth quarter ever with 4,541 units sold in December. In an unprecedented year, the Japanese automaker retailed 16,412 vehicles in the last quarter of 2020, up 6.0 per cent over the same quarter last year. SCI closed the year strongly, selling 52,129 units and recording its best ever market share at 3.4 per cent.

The refreshed Crosstrek continues to lead the way for Subaru, posting 1,848 units sold, a 54.9 per cent surge over the same time last year. While the WRX STI and BRZ nameplates saw 58.4 and 22.7 per cent increases, respectively, outperforming versus the same month in 2019.

SCI had outstanding regional support across the country, noted by the Atlantic and Quebec areas who recorded their best ever December results as well.

"The automotive industry, among many others, faced a very challenging year with resiliency and determination," explained SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "Congratulations to our staff, dealer network and partners who united as one to help achieve such strong results for Subaru Canada."

December 2020 4,541 Month's actual 4,671 Previous year (same month) -130 Difference -2.8% MTD sales vs. STLY 52,129 2020 YTD 57,524 2019 YTD -5,395 Difference -9.4% YTD sales vs. STLY 16,412 Q4 2020 15,476 Q4 2019 936 Difference 6.0% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

