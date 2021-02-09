Subaru Canada Awarded Two 2021 Canada Residual Value Segment Awards

J.D. Power is the industry benchmark for projecting future residual values and depreciation data. The 2021 awards honoured vehicles predicted to hold their value better than any other vehicles in the segment.

"Our strategic planning always includes providing long-lasting value to our customers," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "Awards like these give us confidence that our goals are being achieved."

In the Sports Car segment, the combination of impressive performance and year-round versatility helped secure the sixth straight win for the Subaru WRX.

The Crosstrek took home top honours in the Subcompact Utility segment. Its sixth consecutive segment win, the Crosstrek has never finished outside of the top three since its introduction for the 2014 model year.

"Subaru has demonstrated again that the brand and products consistently deliver industry leading value. For 2021, Subaru is taking home Residual Value Awards for the Subcompact Utility Crosstrek and WRX in the Sportscar segment. These vehicles showcase the variety Subaru has to offer whether it's exhilarating enthusiast performance behind the wheel of a WRX or the confident practicality and style of the Crosstrek." - Eric Lyman Vice President, ALG industry solutions at J.D. Power

ABOUT J.D. POWER

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

