SUBARU CANADA ANNOUNCES PRICING FOR ALL-NEW 2022 WRX

A new 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine with 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque is mated to either a 6-speed manual or newly developed Subaru Performance Transmission. Paired with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, the WRX is offered in five trim levels: WRX, Sport, Sport with EyeSight, Sport-tech, and Sport-tech with EyeSight.

The 2022 WRX receives a host of new exterior design elements, many of which are functional aerodynamic improvements. Airflow has been optimized with an aerodynamic texture applied to the moulded wheel arches, lower trim, and engine undercover. The engine undercover also features ground effect channels designed to increase vehicle downforce, similar to what is found on many modern-day racers.

Thrills Standard, Race Suit Optional

Starting at $30,995, the WRX trim continues to deliver exceptional value as an entry-level of the fifth-generation rally icon. With a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission, dual 7-inch infotainment display with SiriusXM; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and sport bucket-style heated front cloth seats, drivers can benefit from maximum engagement at a minimum price. Automatic LED headlights and 17-inch fifteen-spoke aluminum alloy gunmetal wheels wearing Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600A tires ensure both style and grip.

The Sport trim, starting at $35,495, upgrades the infotainment system to an 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen which is home to HVAC controls, audio controls, vehicle features and settings. Chrome interior door handles compliment the aluminum alloy pedals and driver's footrest. Premium cloth wraps the seating surfaces and interior trim is adorned in soft-touch material. Dual rear USB ports and a rear folding centre armrest with cupholders ensure all occupants are connected and comfortable. Externally, LED fog lights are added, and the aluminum alloy wheels grow to 18-inch. A rear low-profile lip spoiler adds a touch of sportiness while the inclusion of Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) featuring Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert increases driver safety awareness. A free three-year trial of SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services provides increased safety, security, and convenience features.

Subaru Performance Transmission

Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) offers drivers up to 30 per cent faster upshifts and up to 50 per cent faster downshifts, utilizing adaptive shift control to perform rev-matching downshifts when braking. Adaptive shift control maintains the ideal ratio throughout corners and works to respond faster on corner exit, ensuring every apex is hit. Ratio revisions to lower gears improve acceleration while the total ratio coverage has been expanded. An added transmission oil cooler improves cooling performance during aggressive driving, increasing the durability of the SPT. SI-DRIVE with Intelligent, Sport and Sport # drive modes allow for unique and dynamic driving characteristics by altering the vehicle's engine mapping.

All 2022 WRX trims equipped with the SPT are exclusively paired with the next generation of EyeSight. Generation four of Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology features enhanced software, widened field of view, and the addition of an electric brake booster to improve brake performance in sudden stops. The latest version of EyeSight includes new Emergency Automatic Steering, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Vehicle Hold, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist and Sway Warning; Lane Centring Assist, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. SPT trims also gain Reverse Automatic Braking as an additional safety feature. Sport with EyeSight starts at $38,095.

Redefining the Sports Sedan

Sport-tech sits as the range-topping trim for the 2022 WRX. Starting at $39,295 with the manual transmission, Sport-tech further upgrades the 11.6-inch infotainment system to include GPS navigation, while the seating surfaces are enhanced to soft-touch with Ultrasuede inserts and the front seat headrests display an embroidered WRX logo. Rear outboard seats are heated to increase occupant comfort and a premium 11-speaker Harmon Kardon system with subwoofer and amplifier ensures the highest quality for your favourite tunes. Outside, the LED headlights become steering responsive with a C-shaped LED Daytime Running Light, and the door mirrors include integrated LED turn signals. The new Solar Orange Pearl is exclusively available on Sport-tech trims.

Sport-tech with EyeSight, including the Subaru Performance Transmission and next-generation Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, starts at $41,895.

Trim Pricing WRX $30,995 SPORT $35,495 SPORT w/ eyesight $38,095 Sport-tech $39,295 sport-tech w/ eyesight $41,895

