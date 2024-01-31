New RS and GT trim levels

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now standard on all trims, including manual transmission models

Available adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. is thrilled to announce pricing for the 2024 WRX lineup, featuring two all-new trim levels. For 2024, the WRX lineup consists of four manual transmission trims – WRX, Sport, RS, and Sport-tech – and two automatic transmission trim levels with the Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT), Sport and GT.

2024 WRX RS (CNW Group/Subaru Canada Inc.)

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now comes standard on all trims, including manual transmission models. The award-winning safety system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

With a starting MSRP of $33,695, the WRX comes standard with a 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru BOXER engine producing 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque in a broad torque curve of 2,000-5,200 rpm. The WRX is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive. Other standard features include a dual 7.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link (free 3-month trial), a 6-speaker audio system, and heated front seats. Outside, the WRX features a striking design incorporating compact fully-automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist, a functional hood scoop, quad-tip polished high-performance exhaust, and 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Aerodynamic-textured black cladding along the rocker panels and wheel arches provides extra protection on rough roads for those looking to connect the WRX back to its rally roots.

Moving up to the Sport trim with a manual transmission, starting at $38,195, the interior is enhanced with an 11.6-inch tablet-style touch-screen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. SiriusXM with 360L (free 3-month trial) is added and offers the most advanced in-car experience with on-demand listening, personalized recommendations, direct tuning, live sports and more. Subaru STARLINK Connected Services (3-year free trial), Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD), and Emergency Automatic Steering are added alongside dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum alloy pedals, premium cloth seating surfaces, proximity key with push-button start, power-tilting and sliding sunroof with sunshade, and auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink and compass. Externally, the Sport trim gains LED fog lights, a low-profile lip spoiler, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

The Sport trim is also available in an automatic variant, equipped with the SPT. This trim provides a host of SPT-specific features such as a transmission oil cooler, Auto Vehicle Hold, Reverse Automatic Braking, a Variable Torque Distribution centre differential, electronic parking brake, and SI-DRIVE. Sport SPT trim starts at $40,095.

At the heart of the 2024 WRX lineup is the new RS trim, offering significant improvements in driving performance and dynamics. Based on the Sport with the 6-speed manual, the RS comes equipped with a high-performance Brembo braking system, including red-painted 6-piston front calipers, red-painted 2-piston rear calipers, larger pads, and cross-drilled rotors, enhancing stopping power, fade resistance, and pedal feel. Front and rear suspension receive an RS-tune and suspension dampers have also been optimized for the RS-exclusive 19-inch gunmetal alloy wheels wrapped in 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires for maximum grip and cornering ability. The steering rack has been retuned and, when combined, these RS features reduce roll, minimize sway, and enhance steering feel. The LED headlights also gain steering-responsive functionality. Inside, the WRX RS receives black and grey Recaro sport bucket front seats with Ultrasuede inserts. The Recaro seats provide an ideal sitting position, allowing full support when cornering and maneuvering to create a confident, safe driving experience. The driver's seat includes 8-way power adjustments. A sunroof delete and a spare tire delete with a tire repair kit is included in case of a puncture. Exclusive to RS, Sapphire Blue Pearl is now an available exterior colour. The 2024 WRX RS starts at $41,895.

Sport-tech starts at $41,995. Sport-tech includes integrated GPS navigation with What3words functionality, SiriusXM satellite radio with Travel Link and Traffic (3-month free trial), premium 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, soft-touch seating surfaces with Ultrasuede inserts, and heated rear outboard seats. The LED headlights gain C-shaped LED daytime running lights alongside steering-responsive functionality and door mirrors feature integrated LED turn signals.

Lastly and all-new for 2024, the WRX GT represents not only the top SPT trim in the lineup but the ultimate balance of all-weather daily drivability, premium refinement, performance and value. Replacing the previous Sport-tech automatic trim, the GT features exclusive adaptive electronic dampers and Drive Mode Select, a system with 4 pre-set modes and a customizable individual mode. Drive Mode Select changes suspension, steering, all-wheel drive and powertrain characteristics to custom-tune the driving dynamics of the WRX. 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels feature a unique matte grey finish, while the climate control system gains a humidity sensor. The WRX GT rounds out the lineup, starting at $44,895.

Trim Level Transmission MSRP EVP* WRX 6MT $33,695 $36,230 Sport 6MT $38,195 $40,740 Sport (SPT) SPT $40,095 $42,640 RS 6MT $41,895 $44,440 Sport-tech 6MT $41,995 $44,540 GT SPT $44,895 $47,440

*Estimated Vehicle Price (EVP) includes MSRP plus freight and PDI, air conditioning surcharge, maximum Tire Resource Recovery Environmental Fee, maximum dealer administration and documentation fees, and maximum other fees and levies where applicable. Other taxes (including, where applicable, GST and PST or HST), license, insurance and registration are extra.

