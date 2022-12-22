MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI) would like to introduce the newly appointed Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. Kubota replaces the previous Chairman, President and CEO, Yasushi Enami, after his five-year term. SCI wishes to thank Enami for his support and leadership throughout his tenure.

Kubota has been with Subaru Corporation since 1994, holding positions in retail sales at the dealership level, managerial roles in sales and marketing of various overseas markets, President at Subaru Deutschland GmbH, and most recently as General Manager, Overseas Business Planning Department, Overseas Sales & Marketing Division 2.

"I would like to express my gratitude towards Yasushi Enami for operating as one team with our strong dealer network," said Kubota. "Subaru Canada remains uncommon in its approach to navigating challenging roads in this current industry-wide automotive landscape. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation."

SCI is thrilled to be under Kubota's leadership, benefitting from his depth of experience and multi-market knowledge.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

