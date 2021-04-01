Subaru Canada Announces Best March Sales on Record

Milestone March with 5,386 vehicles sold

Crosstrek and Outback set best ever March marks

The best March ever across Canada, regionally

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) opens its spring selling season, announcing its best-ever March sales result. The Crosstrek and Outback led the way, and with strong performances throughout the entire Subaru lineup, Subaru achieves 5,386 vehicles sold.

Subaru's March sales performance marks a 94.3 per cent increase compared to the same month last year and represents SCI's best March on record as the brand hopes to continue its strong sales momentum.

"Subaru remains focused on providing Canadians with compelling new products," explained SCI chairman, president and CEO, Yasushi Enami. "With the recent announcement of the new 2022 Outback Wilderness and our award-winning combination of safety and core technologies, we look forward to continuing our sales success this year."

Leading the way, the refreshed Crosstrek achieved a record March selling 2,166 units, which represents a massive 196.3 per cent surge over the same month last year. Outback also did the same, posting 1,134 units sold, an 86.8 per cent jump versus March 2020. In fact, there were strong performers up and down the Subaru lineup. The Ascent recorded 342 vehicles sold (+102.4 per cent), Forester sold 1,091 (+75.7 per cent), the Impreza was up 1.2 per cent, Legacy too at 1.0 per cent and the iconic BRZ sored with an 84 per cent increase over last year.

This performance comes after SCI announced the new 2022 Outback Wilderness: the most rugged and capable Subaru yet. This SUV alternative combines car-like drivability and handling with a new level of ruggedness, designed to provide even more capability while not sacrificing the balance of comfort on everyday roads. Outback Wilderness takes the legendary model to new heights, focusing on a more adventurous lifestyle – giving the ability to travel further and higher than ever before.

This past month, SCI also announced that it was honoured in three major categories of the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, including Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand. With this year's acknowledgement, Subaru has now won Most Trusted Brand for seven consecutive years, in addition to its second consecutive and fourth time for Best Overall Brand award and five total Best Performance Brand awards.

March 2021 5,386 Month's actual 2,772 Previous year (same month) 2,614 Difference 94.3% MTD sales vs. STLY 11,260 2021 YTD 9,595 2020 YTD 1,665 Difference 17.4% YTD sales vs. STLY 11,260 Q1 2021 9,595 Q1 2020 1,665 Difference 17.4% Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

