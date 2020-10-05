Subaru Canada Announces 2021 Forester Pricing

Subaru sharpens the focus on visibility features for the 2021 Forester. Lower trims gain high beam assist, previously standard on Touring models, along with steering responsive LED headlights, which was previously available on Sport models and above.

The Forester also adds a rear seatbelt reminder this year as standard equipment. Now all passengers are reminded to buckle up before their journey with an audio and visual warning from the instrument cluster.

All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine teamed with a Lineartronic® CVT and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The Forester is a highly efficient SUV, delivering up to 7.2 L/100 km EPA-estimated highway fuel economy. The compact SUV also offers up to 680 kg (1,500 lb) towing capacity.

Also standard across the Forester model line is Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The award-winning system includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centring Assist, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure and Sway Warning and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

Introducing the 2021 Forester

The 2021 Forester starts at $28,995 and continues the model's reputation for value with a long list of standard features including X-MODE®, EyeSight®, heated front seats, automatic climate control, rear view camera with washer, USB ports in the front center console, multi-function display, remote keyless entry, and combination meter with colour LCD.

Also standard on Forester is the SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.

A Forester Model for Any Driver

The 2021 Forester Convenience model adds even more useful features in comfort, convenience and available tech, especially with rear seat USB ports and driver and passenger magazine seatback pockets, new for this year. The Touring package sees an upgrade with the 8-inch infotainment system and a heated steering wheel is also now standard on Touring and Sport trims.

For improved off-pavement performance, the Forester features standard X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. However, the Sport trim features Dual-Function X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of conditions.

Also new for 2021, the Limited model gets the innovative DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, and an 8-way power passenger seat, both of which were previously only available on the fully loaded Premier model.

Continuing as the top of the model line, the 2021 Forester Premier is priced at $40,095. The Premier includes the full list of standard and optional features from the Limited and is distinguished by unique 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, chrome exterior door handles, satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, and LED fog lights with chrome trim. The Forester Premier cabin offers exclusive brown perforated leather trimmed upholstery.





2021 Subaru Forester Pricing Model MSRP Forester $28,995 Convenience $32,595 Touring $34,395 Sport $35,795 Limited $38,795 Premier $40,095

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 94 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

For further information: Julie Lychak, PR Manager, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Daniel Tomasso, PR Specialist, (905) 568-4959, [email protected]; Sebastien Lajoie, PR Specialist, Quebec Region, (514) 336-0600, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.pr.subaru.ca

