Subaru Canada Announces 2021 Crosstrek Pricing: More power, capability and features than ever before

The 2021 Crosstrek comes with an optional 2.5-litre direct-injection SUBARU BOXER engine for increased power and enhanced capability. Providing 182 horsepower and 176 lb.-ft. of torque, this new powertrain will further strengthen Crosstrek's reputation for excitement. The new engine is available on the new Outdoor as well as Limited models of Crosstrek.

The New Outdoor Model

With a focus on capability, the Outdoor model couples the upgraded powerplant with dual-function X-MODE. The Outdoor will include Subaru's core safety systems, especially Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) and a new front-view camera which provides a near 180 degree view in front of the vehicle for safely entering blind intersections and added visibility of potential obstacles while off road. The Crosstrek Outdoor also owns several select design elements including, an optional Plasma Yellow Pearl exterior colour – exclusive to the Outdoor.

Choice of Eight Trims

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is available in eight trim levels in Canada: Convenience, Convenience with Eyesight, Touring, Touring with Eyesight, Outdoor, Sport, Sport with Eyesight and Limited. Additionally, the Touring and Sport trims add the comfort of a heated steering wheel, while the Limited trim adds the aforementioned new 2.5-litre direct-injection Subaru BOXER engine. The refreshed Crosstrek's starting from price remains unchanged at $23,795.







2021 Subaru Crosstrek Model Transmission MSRP Convenience 6MT $23,795 Convenience with EyeSight CVT $25,795 Touring 6MT $26,195 Touring with EyeSight CVT $28,195 Outdoor CVT $29,995 Sport 6MT $28,795 Sport with Eyesight CVT $31,395 Limited CVT $34,495

