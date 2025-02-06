The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid is powered by a next-generation Subaru series-parallel hybrid powertrain that integrates a 2.5-litre SUBARU BOXER engine and electric motor with Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive and Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The hybrid compact SUV delivers 194 total system horsepower and retains Subaru's legendary off-road capability with enhanced efficiency compared to its non-hybrid counterparts. The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid will arrive at dealers nationwide in late 2025.

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid is equipped with Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, and 220 millimetres of ground clearance, more than many full-size SUVs.

Next-generation Subaru e-BOXER Hybrid Powertrain

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid uses the automaker's latest series-parallel hybrid powertrain for enhanced efficiency without sacrificing capability. At its heart, the newly developed 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle SUBARU BOXER engine and transaxle are paired with an electric motor generator and electric traction motor for efficient power. Rated at 194 combined horsepower, the system uses the electric motor, engine, or both to power the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid on- or off-road confidently.

Subaru's symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system is mechanically coupled to the front and rear wheels via the propeller shaft for reliable and responsive performance. The Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid utilizes a high-capacity, sealed lithium-ion battery.

Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid Safety

The 2026 Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid is equipped with the latest version of Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The newest version of EyeSight operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions than prior versions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies braking to avoid collisions. Additional active safety features are standard for the 2026 Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid, including Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The 2026 Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid also includes Emergency Stop Assist if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. The new standard safety feature will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services will then place a call to emergency services.

Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid Infotainment

The SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is standard for the Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with a full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a centre information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, AM/FM stereo, rearview camera, SiriusXM Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (trial subscriptions), and over-the-air updates.

Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid Styling

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid will debut two new exclusive exterior colours, Sand Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl, complimented by a unique 18-inch wheel design.

Pricing, specifications, and equipment for the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek e-BOXER Hybrid will be announced closer to its on-sale date in late 2025.

