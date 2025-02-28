Stuhini to attend PDAC, Outlines Exploration Plans and Current Targets at Red Hills Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) and (OTCQB: STXPF) is pleased to provide an outline of its exploration plans for the 2025 season at the Red Hills Property ("Red Hills," "Project," or the "Property"), located in White Pine County, Nevada. The Company is also pleased to announce it will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Conference ("PDAC") in Toronto, Ontario March 2nd -5th.

Table 1 (CNW Group/Stuhini Exploration Ltd.) Figure 1. Location plan of the current targets Red Hills (CNW Group/Stuhini Exploration Ltd.) Figure 2. Drill section looking north showing significant grades intercepted in 15RHR03 (image modified from Carnavale Resources Ltd. 2015 news release). The untested Tiger Zone target is shown immediately west of Rattler. (CNW Group/Stuhini Exploration Ltd.)

The 2025 Red Hills exploration program will focus on building on the work conducted by previous operators of the Property. This includes expanding on the detailed geological mapping and conducting an aeromagnetic survey. The Company's goals for 2025 include identifying new drill targets and following up on untested targets on historical drilling, which intercepted significant CRD mineralization (See Stuhini News releases dated October 28 and November 19, 2024). The Project currently consists of three target areas (Figure 1), referred to as the Rattler, Tiger and Cobra zones

Rattler Zone

The Rattler Zone multi-element anomaly is situated within the west-dipping limestones, dolomites, and silty carbonate rocks of the Pogonip Group. This anomaly spans approximately 600 m by 400 m and features a broad zone of strong multi-element indicators, including elevated gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") concentrations in soil samples and mineralized structures.

Several historical workings are present within the Rattler anomaly, including one of the largest in the Project. While these workings generally align with northwest-trending structures, replacement-style breccias and structures oriented more parallel to layering in a north-south to northeast direction have also been observed.

To date, the target area has been tested by four drill holes, three of which reached the target horizon with the best historic result being 17 metres ("m") of 129.7 grams/tonne ("g/t") Ag, 0.15 g/t Au, 2.42% lead ("Pb"), 0.92% zinc ("Zn"), including 12 m of 179.2 g/t Ag, 0.20 g/t Au, 3.29% Pb, 1.18% Zn which tested a shear zone (Figure 2). The table below summarizes the historic drilling results.

Tiger Zone

The Tiger Zone is immediately west of the Rattler Zone. The target is defined by multi-element anomaly over 700 m of the strike length and exposures of a mineralized shear analogous but sub-parallel to the Rattler Zone shear zone intercepted in hole 15RHR03. The highest grade rock sample returned 1535g/t Ag. This target has never been drill-tested (Figure 2).

Cobra Zone

The Cobra Zone is defined by a multi-element soil anomaly and is situated along strike, south of the Rattler Zone anomaly, within Pogonip Group carbonate sediments. It spans a broad zone measuring approximately 950 m by 600 m. Several historical workings are present within the Cobra Zone target area. Rock sample returned grades as high as 479 g/t Ag. The target area is also anomalous in copper mineralization, with malachite and azurite readily observed in spoil piles from old workings. Three drill holes between 120 and 130 m in length tested this target but failed to intercept the target horizon. Another drilling campaign is warranted on this target area to investigate other mineralized zones and possibly re-test the previously drilled target but from a different location and different drill azimuth.

PDAC and Metals Investor Forum in Toronto

Stuhini also advises that it will be attending PDAC in Toronto, Ontario in early March. Dave O'Brien (Chief Executive Officer), Ehsan Salmabadi (VP–Exploration and Development) and Charles Kamimura (Corporate Secretary) will be attending and be available to meet with investors and potential partners. We cordially invite you to visit with Company representatives Sunday March 2nd through Wednesday March 5th, 2025 at Booth #IE 3018 at PDAC at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

For more information or to register for PDAC, please visit:

https://www.pdac.ca/convention

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project, 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing, Yukon; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; the Red Hills Project, 40 km northeast of Ely, Nevada; the Jersey Valley Property 70 km southwest of Battle Mountain Nevada; and the Lindsay Project in southeast Arizona.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ehsan Salmabadi, P. Geo., and VP Exploration and Project Development of Stuhini, a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Jersey Valley Option Agreement, the exercise of the Option, future exploration plans and the ability to fund these plans and the market outlook for gold, silver and mineral exploration projects. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, fluctuations in metal and commodity prices, changes in US Canadian currency exchange rates, market prices, failure to obtain permits, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. In particular, there is no guarantee that exploration work, as proposed, or otherwise, will be completed on the Property or that the Option will be exercised. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's quarterly and annual management discussion and analysis. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

For further information please contact: David O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuhini Exploration Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (604) 835-4019, Web: www.stuhini.com