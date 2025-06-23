Stuhini Announces Strategic Refocus on Ruby Creek Amid Growing Demand for Precious and Critical Metals

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) is pleased to announce a renewed and sharpened focus on its wholly-owned flagship Ruby Creek Project ("Ruby Creek" or the "Project"), located near Atlin, British Columbia, following a comprehensive strategic review of its project portfolio.

Meredith Eades, President and CEO of Stuhini, commented: "As global demand for precious and critical minerals continues to grow, driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, industrial growth, and supply concerns, we believe Ruby Creek is uniquely positioned with its combination of scale, access, and diverse metal mix. Our focus is to unlock that value through methodical, data-driven work that prioritizes the strongest targets. With this year's program, we're laying the technical groundwork for what we believe could become a meaningful multi-zone drill campaign in 2026."

Key Highlights of the Ruby Creek Project

Significant land package: ~29,734 hectares with seven distinct mineralized zones.

~29,734 hectares with seven distinct mineralized zones. Polymetallic potential: Gold, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten across multiple mineralization styles.

Gold, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten across multiple mineralization styles. Atlin gold: Atlin is recognized as a significant placer gold producing district. Suhini's mineral tenures underlay 6 of the 9 main placer gold producing creeks.

is recognized as a significant placer gold producing district. Suhini's mineral tenures underlay 6 of the 9 main placer gold producing creeks. Established surface mineralization: 148 rock samples over 1.0 g/t gold and 286 rock samples over 100 g/t silver across a 15 km corridor.

148 rock samples over 1.0 g/t gold and 286 rock samples over 100 g/t silver across a 15 km corridor. Current updated (2022) 43-101 Molybdenum Resource: Includes multiple intervals grading over 1% Mo.

Includes multiple intervals grading over 1% Mo. Tungsten upside: Past producing Black Diamond Tungsten Mine located on Stuhini tenures along with multiple other early-stage tungsten targets.

Past producing Black Diamond Tungsten Mine located on Stuhini tenures along with multiple other early-stage tungsten targets. Underexplored targets: Multiple zones remain open at depth and along key structures.

Multiple zones remain open at depth and along key structures. Excellent infrastructure: Road-accessible, ~15 km from Atlin, B.C. , with extensive historical data.

Figure 1: Ruby Creek Gold & Silver Rock Sample Highlights.

Surface rock sampling across the property has returned gold assays up to 121.34 g/t Au and 14,179 g/t Ag with multiple clusters of high-grade samples distributed across several target zones.

Precious Metals Potential

Ruby Creek is host to a series of gold-bearing quartz veins across several structural zones, with rock sampling returning grades up to 121.34 g/t gold, while silver mineralization is widespread, with assays up to 14,179 g/t silver. These zones demonstrate strong near-surface potential and are supported by historical geochemical trends and structural continuity, yet many remain for the most part untested by modern exploration techniques.

Right: High-Grade Gold Sample (Boulder Creek Area): Quartz vein with visible sulfides collected in the Boulder Creek area. Originally reported in Stuhini's May 5, 2021 press release, assaying 121.34 g/t gold. Left: High-Grade Silver Sample (Silver Surprise): Massive sulfide-bearing quartz vein from Silver Surprise. As reported in Stuhini's April 6, 2021 press release, sampling returned assays up to 14,179 g/t silver.

Base Metals & Critical Minerals

Ruby Creek hosts a porphyry-style molybdenum deposit, with a pit-constrained measured and indicated resource (March 2022) of 432.99 million lbs Mo within 369.4 million tonnes grading 0.053% Mo (0.020% cutoff), and an inferred resource of 43.65 million lbs Mo within 41.95 million tonnes grading 0.047% Mo. Drilling includes multiple high-grade intervals exceeding 1% Mo, up to 3.8%. Early-stage tungsten mineralization has also been identified, providing additional exposure to a metal increasingly recognized as critical for industrial, defense, and energy applications.

Right: Molybdenum Mineralization: Example of molybdenite typical of the Ruby Creek porphyry-style molybdenum deposit. Drilling has defined a large pit-constrained resource, as disclosed in Stuhini's March 2022 Technical Report. Left: Tungsten Mineralization: Massive wolframite vein intersected during drilling conducted in 2017, prior to Stuhini's involvement. These tungsten occurrences highlight emerging critical mineral potential on the property.

Technical Review and 2025 Exploration Plans

Stuhini has completed a full review of historical exploration at Ruby Creek, incorporating rock and soil geochemistry, geophysical surveys, and drill data. This comprehensive data integration has allowed the team to reprocess legacy geophysical datasets, rank existing targets based on geological merit, structural controls, and accessibility, reexamine and identify multiple zones with high discovery potential that have seen limited modern exploration to date.

Building on this foundation, Stuhini's 2025 program will focus on:

Geological mapping and geochemical sampling across high-priority target zones

Ground-based geophysics, including ground magnetics and VLF surveys

Channel sampling and trenching to refine structural models and prioritize drill targets

Building Toward Discovery

With scale, mineral diversity, historical data, and multiple open targets, Ruby Creek represents a rare opportunity for significant value creation. The 2025 program is designed to systematically advance multiple zones toward drill readiness, with the objective of initiating a multi-zone drill campaign in 2026.

Ruby Creek offers exposure to a diverse suite of highly sought-after commodities, including gold, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten — all within a large-scale, road-accessible project in a proven mining jurisdiction. As part of this strategic refocus, Stuhini has relinquished its non-core Red Hills and Jersey Valley projects in Nevada, allowing exploration capital and technical efforts to be fully concentrated on advancing Ruby Creek.

Qualified Person

Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a consulting geologist to Stuhini Exploration and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Aspinall has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information, and has approved the technical information contained herein.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.



Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC

For further information on Stuhini, visit our website at www.stuhini.com

