Stuhini Appoints New Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Marion McGrath as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. McGrath has been actively engaged in the securities industry for over 35 years, specializing in corporate governance and compliance for publicly traded issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Since 2001, she has served as a professional Corporate Secretary, providing corporate and securities support services to a variety of publicly listed Canadian companies. Prior to becoming self-employed, Ms. McGrath was a senior paralegal with a Vancouver-based securities law firm.

The Company also announces that Mr. Charles Kamimura has resigned as Corporate Secretary.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I would like to sincerely thank Charles for his dedication and support since the Company's inception," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO. "His contributions have played a meaningful role in helping guide Stuhini through its formative years and public company milestones. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and warmly welcome Marion McGrath as we continue to advance the Company's goals.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC

