Stuhini Highlights High-Grade Tungsten Potential at Ruby Creek

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSX-V: STU and OTCQB: STXPF) is pleased to report the results of a comprehensive review of tungsten mineralization at its 100%-owned Ruby Creek Project ("Ruby Creek" or the "Project"), located near Atlin, British Columbia. The review confirms the presence of a high-grade, structurally controlled tungsten system that flanks the Company's existing 433-million-pound pit-constrained molybdenum deposit. (1)

Figure 1. Map of Ruby Creek showing tungsten-bearing trends, faults, and mineralized zones. (CNW Group/Stuhini Exploration Ltd.) Figure 2. Log-scale plot of tungsten assay values by Easting coordinate. (CNW Group/Stuhini Exploration Ltd.)

Meredith Eades, President and CEO of Stuhini, commented: "Tungsten is increasingly recognized as a strategic metal, essential to both industrial applications and national defense. Our review of the Ruby Creek dataset has confirmed a robust and high-grade tungsten system flanking our existing molybdenum deposit — an opportunity that's been largely overlooked until now. As we continue our systematic approach to exploration, these results add a new layer of value to Ruby Creek and reinforce our commitment to advancing critical mineral assets that align with future demand."

Key Highlights

188 rock samples returning >0.1% WO₃, including 40 samples >1% WO₃ and 3 samples >10% WO₃

returning >0.1% WO₃, including and Tungsten-bearing structures mapped along multiple faults, shears, and veins up to 1.75 metres wide and over 2.9 km in strike

mapped along multiple faults, shears, and veins up to Drill-ready potential supported by historic drill intercepts of: 0.15% WO₃ over 27.43 m (GD17- 003B ), including 0.76% over 3.05 m 0.14% WO₃ over 18.29 (GD17-007), including 0.63% over 3.05 m

supported by historic drill intercepts of: Channel sampling results from Thor Ridge Trend include: 1.35% WO₃ over 1.75 m , including 2.19% WO₃ over 1 m Associated gold-silver-copper values: up to 9.27 g/t Au , 225 g/t Ag , and 0.30% Cu (2)

from Thor Ridge Trend include:

Tungsten System Overview

Mapping and sampling at Ruby Creek have outlined multiple tungsten-bearing structures forming a broad halo around the Ruby Creek molybdenum deposit. These mineralized structures are associated with northeast-southwest trending faults, veins, and shear zones that range from 0.1 to 1.75 metres thick and extend for hundreds to thousands of metres along strike. Primary tungsten minerals identified include wolframite and scheelite.

A total of 188 samples returned >0.1% WO₃, , with 40 samples exceeding 1% WO₃ and 3 returning over 10%. These values occur along well-defined trends, suggesting strong structural control and continuity of mineralization.

Multiple tungsten-bearing trends surround the Ruby Creek molybdenum deposit, with samples returning >10% WO₃ along several faults and splays

Rock samples show a defined tungsten enrichment halo surrounding the Ruby Creek Mo deposit, with 188 samples >0.1% WO₃ and 40 samples >1% WO₃.

Target Zones and Historical Work

Stuhini's internal review has outlined seven priority tungsten zones with strike extents from 750 metres to 4.5 kilometres:

Target Area Samples between

1% to 0.1% WO₃ Samples >1%

WO₃ Approx. Strike

Length Thor Ridge 34 20 2.9 km Ruby Au 16 5 2.6 km Little Edna 8 4 500 km ZED 5 3 1.2 km BDX 43 2 750 m Adera 15 2 4.5 km Wheelbarrow 3 3 840 m









In addition, anomalous tungsten in soils (20–500 ppm) suggests further mineralized structures may be present under till and soil cover along strike.

Next Steps

Stuhini plans to follow up with detailed surface mapping and rock sampling to refine targeting across these structures and potentially identify new tungsten-bearing zones. The tungsten system represents a previously underappreciated critical minerals component of the Ruby Creek Project and will be incorporated into future targeting and project advancement plans.

About the Ruby Creek Project

The 29,734-hectare Ruby Creek Project is located approximately 14 km east of Atlin, BC, and is road-accessible. The property hosts the Ruby Creek molybdenum deposit, which contains a measured and indicated pit-constrained resource of 433 million pounds of molybdenum (using US$15/lb Mo and a 0.02% cutoff) and multiple additional mineral occurrences including gold, silver, tungsten, and copper. Stuhini owns 100% of the Ruby Creek Project, subject to a 1% NSR. (1)

Qualified Person

Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a consulting geologist to Stuhini Exploration and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Aspinall has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information, and has approved the technical information contained herein. Conversion to WO3% = W% x 1.2616.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd



Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC

For further information on Stuhini, visit our website at www.stuhini.com.

1 See "Technical Report, Ruby Creek Project, Northern British Columbia, Canada" effective March 10, 2022 and dated April 22, 2022 authored by Steven Ristorcelli, C. P. G., Peter Ronning, P. Eng., Finley Bakker, P. Geo., and John Eggert, P. Eng.

2 See press release dated January 12, 2022

