Stuhini Provides Exploration Update on Ruby Creek

Additional mineralized structures were identified in the Silver Surprise area with similar textures and mineralogy as the original discovery where 2020 sampling yielded silver (Ag) assays of 391 g/t up to 14,179 g/t (2021 assays pending).

Multiple mineralized structures were identified in the Daybreak area, 3 km southwest of Silver Surprise, where 2020 sampling yielded assays of 772 g/t Ag (2021 assays pending).

Completion of grid soil sampling program over the Birch Creek, Boulder Creek and Lakeview area with over 2200 samples collected (assays pending).

Contour soil sampling in the Silver Surprise area with 57 samples collected (assays pending).

Soil gas hydrocarbon (SGH) sampling in Ruby Creek , totaling 166 samples, covering the area between historic gold-bearing drill holes AD-390 and AD-393 (76.2 metres (m) of 0.15 g/t gold (Au) and 0.42 g/t Ag and 73.2 m of 0.21 g/t Au and 0.28 g/t Ag, respectively).

, totaling 166 samples, covering the area between historic gold-bearing drill holes AD-390 and AD-393 (76.2 metres (m) of 0.15 g/t gold (Au) and 0.42 g/t Ag and of 0.21 g/t Au and 0.28 g/t Ag, respectively). 0.96 square km of 3D Induced Polarization Geophysics (3D IP) encompassing the identified silver bearing Adera Structure, the southwestern portion of the historic Ruby Creek molybdenum (Mo) deposit and 400 m southwest of the current resource where historic drilling has not closed off the deposit (e.g. AD-417 drilled in 2008 assayed 0.052 % Mo over 76.2 m starting at the top of bedrock, and 45 m of 0.23% Mo to the end of hole from 355 m to 400 m ).

Mr. David O'Brien, President & CEO of Stuhini stated: "We are pleased with the follow-up prospecting and mapping expanding on last year's work on Silver Surprise and Daybreak. Detailed exploration work has resulted in new discoveries around these two target areas as well other parts of our tenures. Our technical team continues to work hard and methodically on all our greenfield targets as well as our advanced stage Ruby Creek molybdenum project."

In other Company news, Stuhini wishes to announce that an updated Corporate Presentation has been posted on the Company website. The updated presentation contains information on two of the Companies recent property acquisitions: the South Thompson Nickel Project in Manitoba and the Big Ledge Zinc Project in Southern British Columbia.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes its flagship Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC, the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon, the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba and the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward–looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from sampling, and geological information projected from sampling results. Such forward–looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from sampling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of Covid-19 on the Company's ability to conduct exploration; performance of available laboratory and other related services; and future exploration costs. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward–looking statements as a result of the risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of sampling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

For further information: David O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuhini Exploration Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (604) 835-4019, Web: www.stuhini.com